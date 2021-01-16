Home World How can Russia monitor NATO after the conclusion of the Open Sky Agreement?

How can Russia monitor NATO after the conclusion of the Open Sky Agreement?

Jan 16, 2021 0 Comments
How can Russia monitor NATO after the conclusion of the Open Sky Agreement?
Russia

Short URL

Igor Korotchenko, director of the World Arms Trade Analysis Center, told Sputnik that Russia could use satellites to make up for the lack of surveillance aircraft in NATO countries after the suspension of the open sky agreement.

“It is important for Russia to make up for the shortage of test aircraft in foreign territories, especially in NATO member states, by strengthening capabilities in all types of space intelligence and, above all. [de reconhecimento] opticelectronic and radiotechnical, “said Sputnik in an interview.

According to him, the move will allow Russia to advance military plans for countries that Moscow considers a possible adversary.

In addition, Korotchenko stressed that Russia should increase the activities of its spy agencies to obtain information on the plans or intentions of NATO countries.

To Be the first person to leave the contract, The United States destroyed it, so in this case Russia simply sees the position that this agreement is no longer valid and will not work. This is entirely Washington’s fault, “he said.

US surveillance aircraft OS-135B Open Skies

This Friday (15), Russia announced its launch The formal process for opt-out of an open air contract, In November 2020 in the U.S.

The Open Skies Agreement, signed in Helsinki in 1992, allows military observers to conduct aerial surveillance aircraft to capture images of troop and ship movements.

Moscow says US expects allies to block Russian surveillance planes, on the one hand, by pulling out of the Open Skies deal U.S. military installations in Europe And, on the other hand, Europeans share aerial photographs of Russian territory with Washington.

READ  These are the 5 candidates to become the new director normal

The views expressed in this matter are inconsistent with those of the Sputnik Press

You May Also Like

A teacher told the class that the invasion of Capitol Hill was antifa. The students laughed

A teacher told the class that the invasion of Capitol Hill was antifa. The students laughed

Trump will leave Washington just hours before Biden's investment

Trump will leave Washington just hours before Biden’s investment

Dutch government resigns after family scandal - EU

Dutch government resigns after family scandal – EU

United Kingdom suspends flights to Portugal to prevent Brazilian mutation

United Kingdom suspends flights to Portugal to prevent Brazilian mutation

United States. Republican Congressman Joe Biden began the process of dismissal

United States. Republican Congressman Joe Biden began the process of dismissal

United States. "Furman" was arrested and released on bail. He is the son of a judge

United States. “Furman” was arrested and released on bail. He is the son of a judge

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *