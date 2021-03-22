How can Vitoria be ashamed of receiving a bankruptcy application for The Ball? (Vitoria de Guimares)

Manuel Pinto, former presidential candidate and current partner of SAD, in Brazil, responded in a statement this Monday to the bankruptcy claim of the former Portuguese international Deco T20 Sports, LDA.

The Vitoria Sports Club is enjoying some of the biggest shock moments. The news, which is expected to generate 20 million television revenue for the next three sports seasons, completely distracts management from the current administration. Selected a season and a half ago, the club has achieved an unimaginable level of sustainability, both economically and athletically: the charisma we carry in our hearts and the compromise of sustainability and vitality of the century club.

Without any prejudice to other considerations that are equally relevant, reasonable doubts arise as to the legitimacy and ethics of this expectation of revenue. Yes, it is illegal because no approval has been sought from members and / or stakeholders to rent such a financial and temporary level of competition beyond the tenure of the current club management and SAD management. This is immoral because next year’s elections are set to be legal, leaving Vitoria’s future direction and administration without television receipts.

Like thousands of other Victorians, I refuse to accept that “the king is not going naked” because it is clear to the true members and everyone who enjoys the football event nationally: Victoria is heading towards the abyss!

The current management has won a club in European competitions, has earned millions of euros and many valuable players have earned millions – look at the case of Edmund Topsoba, who has already brought $ 20 million to the treasury of SAD, sold for $ 4.5 million or more than Europa League revenue of $ 6 million. Accounts made, more than 40 million million already disappeared, do not account for the current revenue of TV, marketing, ticket sales, etc.

How is it possible for Vitoria to be ashamed of her bankruptcy application ?! There is no point in using conspiracy theories and old opinion strategy with external enemies to cover up the obvious. The current management is now challenged to clarify what former footballer Deco’s T20 company is complaining about.

The bugs that are commented on win each other over, and the lack of respect for partners and partners is emphasized every day. The excuse that everything is due to Govt – as if there is only disease in Guimares – and the opaque transfer of Mario Ferreira’s stocks according to never-before-explored values ​​and criteria, is the alarming inflation of annual budgets – players’ salaries, managers, etc. – which are unprecedentedly overpriced and costly No. And for infamous epidemics, d. If not for the Afonso Henriques ground, we would see the games in the absolutely undeniable context of general competition.

The new board’s ambitious and exemplary change, which began in July 2019, led to the recruitment of 70 new (?!) New players (“Young Colts”, as the Director General says, meanwhile Tylenik disappeared) and wasted good players to oust al-Musradi. The obvious example is that Prague’s SC took advantage.

I was twice a candidate for president of Vitoria: in 2010 and 2012. I have never served the club, but because of a strong purpose and love for the land where I live and the club that represents it.

With me Vitoria can continue to count as always. Today I request all the information for the direction of the club and management of VSC-SAD regarding the current financial and sports situation of the two companies.

Order of Vitoria Sports Club.