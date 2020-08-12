How Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Became His To start with No. 1 Single on the Hot 100

This calendar year was already an very fruitful one for Harry Models on Billboard charts, many thanks to the consistent success of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album Wonderful Line and its major 10 Billboard Very hot 100 strike “Adore You.” But now, he’s scaled to new heights – garnering his initially No. 1 on the Hot 100 with the Good solitary “Watermelon Sugar.”

On the latest Pop Store Podcast (pay attention under), the staff evaluations just how “Watermelon Sugar” surged from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Aug. 15-dated chart, the tune’s wild success at radio about the earlier number of months and what served make “Watermelon Sugar” such a smash strike.

So considerably, since Wonderful Line‘s release final December, the established has yet to depart the major 25 on the weekly Billboard 200 chart, and has earned about 1.6 million equivalent album units in the U.S., in accordance to Nielsen Songs/MRC Data. Meanwhile, the album’s tunes, which include “Sugar,” have created 1.34 billion on-desire streams.

In addition to big information about Styles and “Sugar,” the new episode attributes an interview with Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola. The pair sign up for the demonstrate to examine the quintet’s new addresses EP At Household and what it is been like recording the venture at home in quarantine and what’s future for the team.

The Billboard Pop Store Podcast is your 1-prevent shop for all factors pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can constantly rely on a energetic dialogue about the most recent pop information, entertaining chart stats and stories, new audio, and visitor interviews with new music stars and folks from the entire world of pop. Casual pop enthusiasts and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield and senior director, tunes, Jason Lipshutz every single week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast company. (Click here to listen to the former edition of the clearly show on Billboard.com.)