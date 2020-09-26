How long India will remain in the UN’s decision-making body

Prime Minister Modi spoke at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on a video link Saturday evening.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Security Council (World Organization’s Supreme Decision-Making Forum) on Saturday evening, “How long should I wait? How long will India last?” Are you moving away from the UN’s decision-making process? “

“When we were weak we did not bother the world. When we were strong we were not a burden to the world. How long should we wait? India sent soldiers to the UN peacekeepers. The largest number of soldiers was lost. ” Prime Minister said in a strong opening remark.

“The UN ideal and the main principles of India are similar. Vasudev kutumbakam (The world is one family) It resonated several times in the UN Hall. India has always thought about the welfare of the world. “He said.

Prime Minister Modi, who was virtually speaking at the General Assembly through a pre-recorded speech, reminded the United Nations that 1.3 million Indians still believe in the ideal, but told the World Organization to adapt and change in order to remain relevant to the present era.

“The United Nations needs reform and India is waiting for that reform to take place,” the prime minister said.

The Security Council (UNSC) is the UN’s premier decision-making forum and the only forum for making legally binding decisions, such as imposing sanctions. There are five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, and France, each with a veto.

India previously serving seven terms as non-permanent and elected members Reelected for a two-year term June with Ireland, Mexico and Norway (term starts on January 1, 2021).

In India’s re-election, Prime Minister Modi said that the country “Thank you very much for the overwhelming support (Outgoing) A global community for members of the United Nations Security Council in India”.

I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support of the global community for India’s member states. @ㅏ Security Committee. India will work with all member states to promote world peace, security, resilience and equity. Narendra modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2020

However, India has long pursued a fixed role and overhaul of the current system.

Last week the government According to “top priority” in securing permanent seats “Reflecting the modern global reality” at UNSC.

India received support from four out of five permanent member states, including the United States. In February, President Donald Trump promised to cooperate with India to strengthen and reform the United Nations.

But there is “a part of the United Nations that only supports expansion in the non-permanent category,” Foreign Minister V Muraleedharan told Congress in a veiled comment about China.

After India was reelected as a non-executive member China said it wants to strengthen cooperation. It was with all parties, but didn’t comment on the drive for permanent seats.

On Wednesday, groups in India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) expressed “frustration” about the “slow” pace of the Security Council reform and said it was time to move to a results-oriented process. Major global organization.

In a joint statement, the three countries strongly urged to accelerate UNSC reform and said that failure to do so could have serious implications for international peace and security.

In today’s speech, in addition to electing a candidate for a permanent member of the Security Council, the Prime Minister said: India will help the world fight the coronavirus pandemic..

“As the largest vaccine producer, I want to give one more conviction to the world society today,” he added. “India’s vaccine production and delivery capabilities will be used to help all mankind in the face of this crisis.”