How Musk Ox makes it through arctic nights and endless days

In the far northeast of Greenland, musk oxen graze across the tundra. As Arctic creatures, they must collect enough energy to pass through the cold and dark winters. So when the bright summer comes, they eat as if they depend on life.

Their lives are so extreme, and scientists have wondered: Do you have a circadian clock?

Most creatures on Earth live in a daily light and dark cycle. Time to eat, sleep, digestion, etc. Scientists believe that the 24-hour internal clock helps maximize the survival of the organism, for example by not wasting energy at times when food can be difficult to find. Evolution clearly preferred this approach. The circadian clock is present in almost all living things.

However, the long arctic winter nights and endless summer days are very different from the conditions of other planets. And the researchers Paper published in the Royal Society Open Science Wednesday Musk ox’s behavior doesn’t seem to follow the daily patterns throughout the year. The most noticeable cycle in their action is the cycle that alternates between grazing and digestion, repeating every few hours, and sometimes thrown away if the sun does not go down in the summer.

The researchers used GPS rings to track 19 freely roaming musk oxen for up to three years, said Floris van Beest, an arctic ecologist at the University of Aarhus in Denmark and author of the new paper. By tracking the animal’s movements, they could tell if they were eating, resting, or moving further distances from one area to another. Then I checked if there were any patterns in these behaviors. Whether or not to repeat, how often.