The nebra sky disk is known to be the oldest known universe. Discovered years after the discovery by predators in 1999 and stung by archaeologists and law enforcement agencies, these ancient bronze artifacts were studded with gold ornaments in the night sky, causing heated debate.

Now a pair of German archaeologists question the date and origin of the disc and add another chapter to the complex saga of fascinating objects.

The disc is now estimated to be about 3,600 years old, dating back to the Bronze Age. The predators who first discovered it said it was buried on top of a hill near the town of Nebra in Germany, next to weapons of the same era.

Rupert Gebhard, head of the Bavarian National Archaeological Collection in Munich, and Rüdiger Krause, an early European history professor at Goethe University in Frankfurt, suggest that the disc is now a product of the Iron Age, about a thousand years younger.