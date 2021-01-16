Home sport How Pepe ends the PC game after FC Porto-Benfica is unacceptable

How Pepe ends the PC game after FC Porto-Benfica is unacceptable

Jan 16, 2021 0 Comments
How Pepe ends the PC game after FC Porto-Benfica is unacceptable

Article

Titles

Pepe spoke at the end of I-Liga’s 14th round FC Porto-Benfica

Sports: “I think Benfica showed their respect for our team, we tried to play our game, we were able to impose our pace in some parts of the game. We knew it would be a tough game because we played 120 minutes in Madrid, but for no reason. We were always looking for a goal that shows the mood we have and I want to congratulate my teammates.

Start the game: “It’s not because we did a good job, it’s because we did a good job. We did not accept the boss or us. I said the best opportunity both teams had in the second half was Mareka and one less. The best work we can say.

Lost points game: “We have already played against Sporting and Benfica. We had two draws, they still have to play, but we have to continue to work. We are on all fronts, we hope to be competitive and be number one at the end of the season.”

Critics“It’s possible. I think it’s unacceptable to end a busy game today, but it’s football. It should be as busy as it was when Taremi was sent off. But it is no longer with us. We tried everything we could to protect our club. I think we did everything we could. “

You May Also Like

Orge George said that Jesus was the best coach in the world and that he invented football

Orge George said that Jesus was the best coach in the world and that he invented football

Historic Bruno Fernandez: Midfielder achieves what Ronaldo achieved in six years

Historic Bruno Fernandez: Midfielder achieves what Ronaldo achieved in six years

Petit comments on FAF fans entering the stadium: football is bad for football

Petit comments on FAF fans entering the stadium: football is bad for football

Jogador do FC Barcelona interessado em comprar direitos televisivos da liga italiana

A bola – FC Barcelona player interested in buying Italian league television rights (games)

Classic with Sergio Concino and Benfica: win If we do not win, we have pistols and slingshots

Classic with Sergio Concino and Benfica: win If we do not win, we have pistols and slingshots

They did an excellent job of investigating my love affair with Ben Benfica

They did an excellent job of investigating my love affair with Ben Benfica

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *