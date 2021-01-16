How Pepe ends the PC game after FC Porto-Benfica is unacceptable

Pepe spoke at the end of I-Liga’s 14th round FC Porto-Benfica

Sports: “I think Benfica showed their respect for our team, we tried to play our game, we were able to impose our pace in some parts of the game. We knew it would be a tough game because we played 120 minutes in Madrid, but for no reason. We were always looking for a goal that shows the mood we have and I want to congratulate my teammates.

Related

Start the game: “It’s not because we did a good job, it’s because we did a good job. We did not accept the boss or us. I said the best opportunity both teams had in the second half was Mareka and one less. The best work we can say.

Lost points game: “We have already played against Sporting and Benfica. We had two draws, they still have to play, but we have to continue to work. We are on all fronts, we hope to be competitive and be number one at the end of the season.”

Critics“It’s possible. I think it’s unacceptable to end a busy game today, but it’s football. It should be as busy as it was when Taremi was sent off. But it is no longer with us. We tried everything we could to protect our club. I think we did everything we could. “