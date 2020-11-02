How Star Wars: The Mandalorian-Boba Fett survived the return of the Jedi “death”

Second season Star Wars: Mandalorian Finally debuted at Disney+ Fan buzzing episode until next week. New creatures were attacked, knowledge of Star Wars was explored, Easter Eggs were included, and many fan-favorite characters made amazing appearances in the episode. During Mandalorian Always included some level of fan service. “Chapter 9: The Marshal” contains references to storylines that many fans will recognize. Especially when it comes to Boba Fett’s return. This character Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, Of course fans have questions.

Before Disney bought Lucasfilm, there was a huge web of Star Wars stories told in books, comics, and games. Fans called it an extended universe. Disney has swept through this continuity and has now paved the way for a new, more cohesive expansion of the Star Wars world by posting under the Non-Canon Legends banner.

However, the expanded universe is often considered to save Star Wars from ambiguity. 10 years later Return of the JediTheatrical debut, interest in Star Wars faded. Release Timothy Jan’s novel Heir to the empire And Dark horse cartoon series Dark empireContinuing the Star Wars story after the movie incident in 1991, he brought back his fallen fans.

on Dark empire, Fans first learned that Boba Fett survived Salak, but only a few years later to learn. In 1995, Bantam Spectra published an anthology. Jabba’s Palace Story. The book contains a short story titled “A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett” by JD Montgomery (a pseudonym for Daniel Keys Moran). The story tells the time of Boba Fett within sarlacc.

Awakening from Salak, Boba Fett makes telepathic contact with Susezo, one of Salak’s earliest victims. Su Sezo’s consciousness merged with the monster. Susejo tells stories he heard from other victims of sarlacc, including Jedi of the Old Republic. Boba Fett is not interested in the story, but comes up with an idea. As Susejo causes sarlacc to contract muscles around Boba’s jetpack, he causes an explosion. The explosion left Boba Fett off the inner lining of sarlacc. Then Boba uses a concussion grenade to puncture the side of the creature. Boba Fett leaves as the first person known to have escaped from Salak, although the trial hurt him badly.

If bounty hunter Dengar had not found him in the desert, Boba would have died. Dengar took good care of him again, and the two worked as partners for a while. A year after his escape, Boba Fett returned to Salak still alive and told Susejo that he would come back sometime later.

Boba Fett started a new life there. He continued to work as a bounty hunter and later had a family. He fought with Han Solo and later trained Han and Leia’s daughter, Jaina. But it was an old extended universe. We don’t know where this new continuity will take Boba Fett.

