How to blur people’s faces in photos with signal

Then Share You have made your changes Privacy Policy, Signal and telegram applications have become popular. Those who use the signal and want to send pictures to their contacts will want to know that there is a feature to the signal to blur the faces of those in the photos.

This process is very easy to do and does not require knowledge of image editing and is ideal for those who end up taking pictures of public figures with more people or do not want to show their faces. Next, look at how to automatically blur people’s faces in photos by signal.

Advertising

The procedure for covering someone’s face in the signal is done directly when sharing the image, i.e. the original file has not been changed and you do not need to edit it with third party applications. Gradually understand how this is done:

1. Access Google Games Or in App Store Download or update the signal to the latest version available;

2. If you do not already have a signal account, you can see how to use it Android Or IPhone With these exercises Digital look;

3. Open the signal normally and select the desired contact;

Advertising

4. Touch the “+” icon and select the “Gallery” option;

5. Select the photo to be shared and touch the “Continue” icon;

6. Now, at the top of the screen, click on the “Blur” icon and check the “Blur Photos” option. With the same option, you can manually blur other photo areas, other than allowing the signal to be done by yourself;

7. When the result is ready, touch the “Confirm” icon and continue to send the image by default.

Ready! Now you know how to automatically blur people’s faces when sharing a photo with signal usage.