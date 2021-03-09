How to change the background image of your car’s Android Auto

Android Auto is one of the most anticipated projects from Google in our country. Portugal has not yet gained access to this “bridge” between the smartphone and the car, but there is a promise that it will be in the future. However, having this function in our country is easy and convenient, install the application that can be found on the Internet.

For those who already use this, you know that Android Auto can be easily customized. Today we show you how to change the background image of your car Android Auto.

Customize your car

The decision to connect the smartphone to the car brings an interesting interface to the user. It’s not just about converting phone hobbies to the screen of a car entertainment system. The system goes further and offers applications tailored to your needs.

So, we have Waze Or Google Maps, Spotify or YouTube Music and other apps we like and use to run. There is a complete system for managing the smartphone, allowing you to make or receive calls, send messages or access the calendar.

Android automation systems

The latest version of Android Auto offers the user the opportunity to customize certain areas. The most interesting is the possibility to change the background image, to use one of the gifts.

They can then access the list of Android Auto apps, so they can choose the Settings option. It should be in the list of existing applications, one of which can be selected with a simple touch on the screen.

Change the background image

Android Auto systems have access to a set of options related to announcements, music and weather. There is also the option they are looking for, called "Select Background Image", which they must select.

Here you can access a collection of pre-defined images selected by Google for Android Auto.

Choose one of Google's plans

They have to choose the one they want to become the background image of the system that attaches to the car. They can repeat this process until they find one that is most suitable for the system.

This is another interesting and important new feature for Android Auto. Google will not stop updating this system, so drivers can make it even better and more enjoyable.