How to control RAM usage on your Samsung

The brand interface stands out for providing many tools to monitor the proper functioning of the device and for many features such as its customization options.

Smartphones Samsung The published application uses a UI for the customization layer. The brand interface gives us many features such as its customization options Tools that monitor proper functioning Device. They can Control the phone temperature, For example, to make sure everything is fine. This module is part of Galaxy Labs, a feature-packed tool from the brand to control your smooth operation Samsung. Among these tools is the Memory Guardian, Vol Can control RAM usage On your Samsung smartphone.

Controlling RAM usage on Samsung smartphones

The purpose of the Memory Guardian is to provide control over the RAM usage on the Samsung smartphone. In this module we can View application in real time, In each Applications We have installed on the phone. It also shows the history of RAM usage over time. This makes this module a tool that can help us effectively.

How To Install Samsung Memory Guardian

Steps for use:

Download Galaxy Labs on your Galaxy Store phone Link.

Once installed, open the app.

Install the Memory Guardian module. Open this module to view the RAM usage.

If you want to clear the memory, click the Clear button.

Memory Guardian allows you to view the RAM memory usage in real time on a Samsung smartphone. In addition, View the individual application of each application On your phone, so if there is anything that uses resources too much, they can act accordingly.

It is allowed to clean everything Applications Select one or more applications to stop using memory or RAM of the phone.





This tool will help you to diagnose If there is an application that gives problems, Or use an abnormal amount of RAM to control the process or remove it from your phone, which can be a malicious application, for example.