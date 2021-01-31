How to convert WhatsApp groups to Telegram

Telegram recently implemented the option to import group chats, WhatsApp group chats and other instant messaging sites. The process is easy, but it requires attention to the location of the messages.

Here we show you how to convert WhatsApp chats to Telegram, one of the best alternative sites for real-time communication, with an emphasis on user privacy. With this option you can make a quick change!

We can bring WhatsApp groups to Telegram

After installing the Android and iOS app, WhatsApp groups can be moved to Telegram if it is updated regularly with the latest version. For those who are not interested, or looking for a more respectable option for user data, Telegram is one of the best alternatives, even if the Facebook group company is very popular.

1. Open the WhatsApp app (Android or iOS) – Then join the group or chat we want to convert to Telegram.

Figure 1: Options menu in the WhatsApp application.

2. Find and tap the Options menu – Signaled by three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

3. Touch the “More” option – The last option provided in the Options menu.

Figure 2: “More” submenu from the Options menu in WhatsApp.

4. Select the “Export Dialog” option – From the “More” submenu, in the WhatsApp options.

5. The Partition menu will open – There are various export options.

6. Find and tap the Telegram application icon – Its location will vary depending on the smartphone.

Figure 3: Option to create a new group in Telegram

7. Select the desired option in the telegram – Create a new group to import the contents of the WhatsApp group or import these contents into the existing group in Telegram.

8. Once selected, there is room for importr – This process can take several minutes in WhatsApp groups with multiple members and multiple shared media files.

Figure 4: Alerts are displayed after importing the contents.

9. When the import is complete, tap “Done” – Get all imported content including pictures, videos, audio clips and other files found so far in the WhatsApp group.

10. Enjoy and / or repeatr – May bring all WhatsApp groups to Telegram.

This is a relatively simple process that allows you to switch to this instant communication application, preserving the dynamics of the groups. This tool was introduced to take advantage of the growing outflow from WhatsApp.

When the group is ready to export, the user can choose whether or not to add multimedia files to the group. Transfer can be expedited if you do not need already shared files.

To confirm the availability of this tool, we recommend checking that the Telegram application has been updated to the latest version.

4 News Editors Recommend: