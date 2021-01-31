Home Tech How to convert WhatsApp groups to Telegram

How to convert WhatsApp groups to Telegram

Jan 31, 2021 0 Comments
How to convert WhatsApp groups to Telegram

Telegram recently implemented the option to import group chats, WhatsApp group chats and other instant messaging sites. The process is easy, but it requires attention to the location of the messages.

Here we show you how to convert WhatsApp chats to Telegram, one of the best alternative sites for real-time communication, with an emphasis on user privacy. With this option you can make a quick change!

We can bring WhatsApp groups to Telegram

After installing the Android and iOS app, WhatsApp groups can be moved to Telegram if it is updated regularly with the latest version. For those who are not interested, or looking for a more respectable option for user data, Telegram is one of the best alternatives, even if the Facebook group company is very popular.

1. Open the WhatsApp app (Android or iOS) – Then join the group or chat we want to convert to Telegram.

Figure 1: Options menu in the WhatsApp application.

2. Find and tap the Options menu – Signaled by three vertical dots in the upper right corner.
3. Touch the “More” option – The last option provided in the Options menu.

WhatsApp Telegram 4gnews
Figure 2: “More” submenu from the Options menu in WhatsApp.

4. Select the “Export Dialog” option – From the “More” submenu, in the WhatsApp options.
5. The Partition menu will open – There are various export options.
6. Find and tap the Telegram application icon – Its location will vary depending on the smartphone.

WhatsApp Telegram 4gnews
Figure 3: Option to create a new group in Telegram

7. Select the desired option in the telegram – Create a new group to import the contents of the WhatsApp group or import these contents into the existing group in Telegram.
8. Once selected, there is room for importr – This process can take several minutes in WhatsApp groups with multiple members and multiple shared media files.

READ  Samsung's Galaxy Note series is said to continue next year
WhatsApp Telegram 4gnews
Figure 4: Alerts are displayed after importing the contents.

9. When the import is complete, tap “Done” – Get all imported content including pictures, videos, audio clips and other files found so far in the WhatsApp group.
10. Enjoy and / or repeatr – May bring all WhatsApp groups to Telegram.

This is a relatively simple process that allows you to switch to this instant communication application, preserving the dynamics of the groups. This tool was introduced to take advantage of the growing outflow from WhatsApp.

When the group is ready to export, the user can choose whether or not to add multimedia files to the group. Transfer can be expedited if you do not need already shared files.

To confirm the availability of this tool, we recommend checking that the Telegram application has been updated to the latest version.

4 News Editors Recommend:

You May Also Like

Android Windows 10 Microsoft apps smartphone

It is already possible to use many Android apps on Windows 10 but not for everyone

Understand why the Mortar system's shadow nemesis does not appear in other games

Understand why the Mortar system’s shadow nemesis does not appear in other games

5 Best Fighting Games on Xbox Game Boss

5 Best Fighting Games on Xbox Game Boss

Indestructibles: Phoenix Rising has a demo on many consoles

Indestructibles: Phoenix Rising has a demo on many consoles

YouTube Tests feature to create and share video clips

YouTube Tests feature to create and share video clips

Google is testing integration of lens shortcuts in Chrome

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *