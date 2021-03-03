How to enable dark mode on Google Maps on Android and iOS

To save battery power on smartphones with AMOLED screens, the theme allows you to use darker mode or darker mode gray shades, ranging from light to deep black. Likewise, it reduces the user’s eye strain.

With this in mind we have now compiled this brief tip so that you can get the most out of the Google Maps app which is one of the best navigation you can use. The process is done on an Android smartphone, but it is also valid for iOS.

Dark mode is available for Google Maps application

This option allows users to choose a darker theme, which is now available for Android mobile devices, which drastically changes the look of the app. The same functionality will reach iOS (iPhone) users in the spring of 2021.

The first step in using the new color scheme is to ensure that the application is up to date, with Dark Mode available for version 10.61.2 for Android.

Figure 1: Card issued after opening the Google Maps app

After installation, this card will be issued when you open the Google Maps app, which will display messages available to any interested user. Incidentally, if they close it or ignore it, there is still the option to change the color scheme.

The user has three modes at his disposal:

Always on a clear theme

Always in a dark theme

Same device theme

Figure 2: Enabling Dark Mode in Android App

It should be noted that the dark mode uses light gray tones relative to the accent colors, while light blue is used as the accent color. The background is black, complete black at different densities and water points.

If the user ignores the card reporting the introduction of dark mode he can take advantage of the function at any time. To do this, you need to access the settings of the application.

Touch account profile picture (in Google search bar)

Touch settings

Touch the theme

Select the desired color scheme

Dark mode is available in Google Maps settings

Figure 3: Access to color schemes from Google Maps settings.

Have access to the service available from the settings, including the theme menu. These instructions can be copied to the iOS app as well as to the Android app.

You can see the options for customizing the color scheme from the “Theme” menu. It can be said that the dark theme allows for more comfortable use at night, so the option for automatic configuration “same theme of the device” is a good choice.

On many mobile devices the dark theme is activated as soon as the sun goes down.

Figure 4: Option to customize the theme for the Google Maps application.

At any time, the user can change this option and return to the white theme, for example.

We emphasize that clear planning helps to choose the open space, especially when the sun is shining on the screen and may be the best choice for walking paths. On the other hand, it consumes more power.

4 News Editors Recommend: