How to invite people to a WhatsApp group with a link

Millions of people worldwide are currently on at least one WhatsApp group. News usage bets on making many functions available to groups over time, such as keeping a group forever silent.

In application when we create a group there is a question of inviting people to be a part of it, because if it has members it is only a group, right?

WhatsApp gives us some options of them Send us a link, so we have people we like Join the group using the link.

Send a link to invite a group on WhatsApp



This option is especially convenient for sending a link If you want to add a lot of people Per group. By sending this link, people will easily join, saving the hassle of adding each of these WhatsApp contacts individually.

The application only allows you to send links to join the groups they have created, i.e. if they are the creator or administrator of a group, they can invite others with a link. This is not possible in groups where they are just another participant.

The option to call people via a link has been in use for some time, but I recently found out honestly.

The steps to invite those with a link are as follows:

Open WhatsApp on the phone. Go to your group conversation. Touch the group name. Click the Team Invite Link option. A link will be created. Copy that link or share it with others in use.

WhatsApp allows you to share this link in chats on the go, But it can also be sent by email, For example. You can choose the method you want in each case.