How to make money at the clubhouse பணம் Money in the account

Here’s how to put one together for use with your clubhouse app.

Company Alpha Exploration Co., It is headed by former Google director Rohan Seth and Silicon Valley employee Paul Daviso. A new social network called “Clubhouse” A few months later, in December, it already had 600 thousand registered users.

Currently, in March 2021, to be part of this new social network, the person must have an iPhone because the application is only compatible with the operating system in it. IOS system users must have one of two things to enjoy this technology, to receive a call from someone who has already registered or to receive a call from the company, after registering on one, we call it the waiting line. Available for download on the Apple Store.

It has not yet been found in searches, predicting the app to support other operating systems such as the very popular Android, but its popularity is known to be increasing, soon it will not be surprising that the app supports all phone technologies.

Clubhouse works with specific theme chat rooms where users can access audios and interact with each other only with this feature. Except for the profile photo, no other image is accepted there, another thing is prohibited, exchanging messages for text.

The new user, after downloading and installing the app, should receive an invitation to register, after which the social network will be published, where a discussion room will be selected for viewing. Evaluators may block or authorize the sending and receiving of users’ audios, thus creating a safer and more focused environment on the subject in question.

Rooms have a limit of 5 (five) thousand listeners and are not available after reaching this number, i.e. no person can enter after this amount, which will become a closed group.

When invitations arrive, Clubhouse guarantees to send two codes to new users of your choice when a person first logs in to their profile.

For those who have already traveled in this new world, know that there are opportunities to make money. As is the case with small business owners and start-ups, they find investors for their ideas.

Another type of gain is the collaboration between brands, with many executives exchanging projects with different types of companies in this scale of business.

Another trend of the social networking clubhouse is the sponsored room. Trying to get content and followers, companies connected to the theme of the chat room can provide financial support and make a profit for their creator and / or administrator.

Within the network, you can create groups called “clubs” on a specific theme, just like audio rooms, but with the difference of being a closed group, that is, it opens up the possibility of charging a monthly fee, for example, to access your content.

Another example of making money in a clubhouse is setting up a consulting room. There is no platform yet to send or exchange cash values, however, deposits or direct transfers may occur, thus allowing the exchange between values ​​and the respective work of the advisor.

Creating content in rooms can be another way to make a profit. Products, services and anything else that can be expressed, can have a place inside the clubhouse.

With these examples, you can already learn about the new social tool that came out there, be quick, and use your creativity to make extra money!

Clubhouse came up with the promise of shaking up social networks differently and boldly!

Written by Fernando Diaz