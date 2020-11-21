How to make your Thanksgiving meal cheap or (practically) free

With that in mind, major grocery and food brands are coming up with unique deals aimed at families and first-time chefs.
“At a time when food costs are rising and the economy and markets are changing, Aldi is reaffirming its commitment to offering groceries the lowest prices on groceries,” the company said in a statement.
The fast-growing Aldi has 2,000 stores in 37 states.
Campbells
With some first-time thanksgiving, Campbell notes, “many people are nervous and they may have an accident with their beloved traditional food.”
However, the pilot program is very limited: it is only available at Thanksgiving from noon to 5pm in Manhattan.
Walmart
To access the deal, shoppers must download the Ipota app, link to their Walmart account and add items to their shopping list. These include Walmart side dishes, a 2 liter bottle of Coca Cola and a butterball turkey.
The deal “eliminates some of the financial worries we know this year feels more than ever,” Ipota said.
Whole foods
For those who are more confident in their culinary skills, Amazon-owned grocery store is re-offering deals for uncooked turkeys. Prices start at 49 2.49 per pound for non-organic birds, with Amazon Prime members receiving an additional discount of 50 cents per pound. Organic turkeys are also a bit more expensive.