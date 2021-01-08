How to manage risks? “The Next Normal” – Authors

Compared to the beginning of 2020, the business environment today faces very different challenges. We live in a unique environment of rapid change in which managing the response to the challenges posed by epidemics – which will change significantly – requires collective action by all of us, companies, families and governments.

The constant pressure to respond to epidemiological waves proves that all we have done so far is an essential regression measure to manage risk and, collectively, embrace change. Although they are reactionary measures, we have already explored them to the extent that we know that some of them will have an immediate effect and counteract the similar impact of “do nothing” that will have a future and, if strengthened, will be effective. Will be part of the “next normal”.

As highlighted in the report “Regional Business Risks 2020” prepared by the World Economic Forum in association with Zurich last October, it is not surprising that by 2020, unemployment and epidemics will be of great concern to world business leaders. , Marsh and SK Group. The risk of infectious diseases, incidentally, is recurring in all regions of the world, which has risen 28 places in the rankings since 2019.

Portugal is no exception. The results of a survey of 156 national business leaders show that the greatest concern is the spread of infectious diseases, followed by “failure of the financial or institutional mechanism” and “unemployment or unemployment.” “Failing to adapt to climate change” or “loss of biodiversity and the decline of ecosystems” were pushed to perceived risks of 10th and 23rd, respectively, highlighting the need to raise awareness among managers of companies, economies, communities and the planet’s extreme weather events.

Promoting pro-environmental and community-friendly activities is just as important as the pressing risks associated with the Govt-19 epidemic and the resulting economic and social crises. Also: There should be an integrated view of all of these themes. In particular, all the risks to health, economy, environment and society are strongly interconnected if there is one that highlights the epidemic. They, or always become global and systemic risks, affect trade and the economy in a cross way, severely affecting people in very different parts of the world.

Apart from epidemics, mitigation and adaptation to climate change should be a global priority. It should be an emergency for governments, organizations, voluntary organizations and families. Adherence to more consistent behavior makes it possible to reduce carbon emissions and restore the planet’s biodiversity. Achieving this goal is a way to prevent new infections. To achieve this, we need to think of integrated, shared and long-term solutions that will lift the economy and protect the planet and its people.

This “next normal” counts everything: family education, school education, the experience of education, the evolution of science, the scope of institutions, the attitude of public institutions and the actions of local authorities and governments. We can connect this goal together as an urgent design of the world, which will make us believe that change is happening and that there will be a future!

The balance between short and long

It is true that every company will be at a certain point in response to the crisis we face, however, identifying risks – and knowledge of their management and taking advantage of the opportunities they bring – is the first step for active management. There are fundamental and universal approaches that can make a difference in the present and change the direction of the future.

The “next nature” reinforces the need to implement systematic solutions with a long-term vision. “What is the real meaning of my business”, “What risks affect my business” and “How can I prepare my company”, which companies and entrepreneurs need to find answers to. Only in this way can they gain a broader view of risk management and be able to integrate economic, social and environmental development into their subject matrix. Being flexible and competitive is part of the success of companies.

Read carefully and clearly about what is going on around us, explain the moment in the logic of integrated dynamics, equate the factors most relevant to the analysis considered, and imagine what the future might look like by creating realistic scenarios Another area in which successful decisions are possible. Also, from here, proceed step by step and maintain a critical reading and explanation of its effect. Simple options and results? No, very complicated, but the dynamics of progress are fundamental to being successful in times of turmoil like the one we have today.

Companies are not likely to take advantage of or take advantage of any crisis. Changes are inevitable: There is an important balance between long-term strategies that guarantee short-term survival and those that promote “new normal” living and those that promote “next normal” construction. It is not possible to go back to the past. We are aware of the risks and now have the opportunity to create a more flexible, balanced, healthy and stable “normal neighbor” for generations.

CEO Zurich Portugal