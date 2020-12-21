How to photograph the ‘big fusion’ of the winter solstice on Thursday and Saturday

Plans to see “Excellent connection“Thursday and Saturday tonight (Dec. 21)? You can photograph an event once in 800 years with a cell phone in your pocket.

Tonight, Thursday And Saturn The night sky is close together and they appear as a bright “star”. The pair come into close contact once every 20 years, but tonight, the planets will be very close to each other in the night sky for almost 800 years.

This does not really mean that the planets are close together in the universe, but they are Appear We must be above each other from our position on earth.

Best Merger 2020: NASA tips to see Jupiter and Saturn as a ‘Christmas star’

On December 21, 2020, NASA announced that Jupiter and Saturn would appear to be about one-tenth of a degree apart, or about a silver coin held at arm’s length. (Image credit: NASA / JBL-Caltech)

So, how can I take a photo tonight? “Excellent connection“?

First, you need to find the planets in the night sky. Jupiter and Saturn appear as a dot in the sky and are much brighter than the other stars in the sky so you don’t have to be on a dark platform to see them. After sunset, if you are in the northern hemisphere, you can find the pair in the southwest sky. From the southern hemisphere, you can see the planets in the western sky.

Once you join, it’s time to take a photo.

Using a cell phone

If you use your cell phone, the planets will be as bright as you can see with your phone’s camera. However, to improve your photo NASA Suggests some tricks.

According to NASA, it will not help much to enlarge the planets, but creating them will help pop up in your image. You can put your phone’s camera in “Night Mode” which is available on some cell phone models and automatically activates the confirmed long exposure on your pictures. You can hold your phone while using night mode, but it’s easy to keep it smooth for this long exposure if your phone is on a tripod or resting against something.

You can use a wide-angle lens with your phone, which is found in many cell phone settings. According to the same guide, this will allow you to set the composition of your image and experiment with framing.

Using DSLR

If you use a little more, like a DSLR camera, Shared by NASA Some tips for you too. One, you can set your camera’s focus to infinity in manual focus mode, which will show the planets in sharp definition. Your hole can also be opened as wide as it goes, leaving as much light as possible. With a DSLR, you can also reduce your shutter speed if you have trouble with instability.

One of the main advantages of using a camera on a cell phone is the ability to use a telephoto lens to see the planets individually and see their distinctive features, if you can get it. In fact, with a 200mm telephoto lens you can even see the four Galilean or largest moons of Jupiter. With a telescope or a long lens you can even see Saturn’s rings and capture more detail at higher resolution.

Tips for everyone

Whichever camera you use, it helps to use a tripod or position your camera or phone against something firm. This technique stabilizes your hand for a clearer photo and allows you to take longer exposures, allowing more light and helping to place the planets in the central arena in your photo, According to NASA . If you photograph planets with a DSLR and tripod, NASA advises in the same guide, “Use shutter speed for a few seconds. Earth’s rotation will eject planets and stars better than this.”

It doesn’t matter which camera you use to photograph the event, you will have one or two hours after sunset when the planets are visible in the early morning. At this point, the sky will change colors and become darker. By being out all this time, you can try to photograph the combination of different lights as the sky changes, capturing the planets with sunset and dark night sky, NASA advises.

In addition, if you are playing with the composition of your photo when you are trying to capture the connection, designing the planets in front with trees or buildings, it can add visual interest and emphasize the bright spot of light that brought you. Outside, according to NASA.

No matter which way you plan to view and photograph the event, cross your fingers for good weather, as clouds can come in the way of showing evidence of a clearer, brighter “better connection”.

Author's note: If you want to capture the amazing view of the best link of December 21st and share it with space.com for a story or gallery, send pictures and comments

