How to photograph the ‘big fusion’ of the winter solstice on Thursday and Saturday

Dec 22, 2020 0 Comments
Plans to see “Excellent connection“Thursday and Saturday tonight (Dec. 21)? You can photograph an event once in 800 years with a cell phone in your pocket.

Tonight, Thursday And Saturn The night sky is close together and they appear as a bright “star”. The pair come into close contact once every 20 years, but tonight, the planets will be very close to each other in the night sky for almost 800 years.

