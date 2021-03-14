How to prevent images from being stored on the phone

Telegram is undoubtedly one of the most popular news sites today, used by millions of users worldwide. Especially after the WhatsApp scandal broke, they got a real “tsunami” of new users.

Among the many features it has to offer its users, there is one that is very useful and there are often users who have never heard of it. One of the most annoying actions of any news application is to automatically save the received images.

That is, Telegram automatically stores a copy of the file on your smartphone whenever you receive an image, photo or GIF. WhatsApp, Signal and other applications also share this practice.

However, with a few clicks you can quickly disable this feature and stop finding less pleasant surprises in your phone’s gallery.

Telegram instructed to stop storing steps in 3 steps:

Opens the side menu Telegraph Go to area Chat settings Disable option Save to gallery

Please note that disabling this feature will not affect all images already downloaded to your smartphone’s internal memory.

On the other hand, your problem is not the pictures stored on your smartphone, but if you consume too much furniture with its automatic presentation, this problem is much easier to solve.

To prevent Telegram from consuming unwanted mobile data, you need to change the settings for automatic media download.

Telegram prevents the use of more mobile data in 3 steps:

Opens the side menu Telegraph Go to area Data and storage Section Automatic media download Disable option When using mobile data

So, even when you receive an image, Telegram will not download automatically when you are not connected to the WiFi network, and you will need permission to view the image.

