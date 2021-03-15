Home science How to save pages for later reading in Android Chrome

How to save pages for later reading in Android Chrome

Chrome is one of the most widely used tools on the Internet. Google Browser already exists on most sites, and we need to browse the many sites we consult daily.

Google has provided many tools to make this browser even better. One of the lesser known is the ability to store pages and links for later viewing. We will explain later how to implement it today and most importantly how to use page storage.

The absence of Chrome on a device is almost unnatural.  Google Browser is a tool that we use on almost every site.  Websites have the ability to save pages to help anyone who needs to save and read later.


Enable this Chrome feature


Since this is not active for everyone, it is important to use the Save Pages feature for later active reading and ready to use use.  To do this, they need to activate a Chrome flag, which is done by accessing the link chrome: // flags    Next browser.


Then, they have to search Read on    In the search box.  Two inputs will appear, the first one you need to change: Reading list.  Will be with value Default Defined, then have to go Enabled.  Finish by restarting Chrome.


Then use Save Pages to read


To use this functionality of Google Browser, you only need to browse the web.  If they find a page they want to save to read later, they should press 3 dots and open the Chrome menu.


At the top of this menu are 5 icons, the second of which must be selected, the star.  This involves creating a bookmark.  At the bottom, a list of places where you can save your favorites is displayed, selecting the first option: Reading list.


Access pages stored in Google Browser


At any time, they can access the saved pages for later reading.  These can be opened in Chrome, Android or any other version of this browser.  This freedom gives users even more freedom.


To do so, they need to open the Chrome menu again and select the Bookmarks option.  When this list of saved favorites opens, the read list option will be displayed above, and all pages will be saved.  They now have to choose what they want to read.


This is another feature that Google brings to your browser.  Chrome gets a way to save the pages you want to read later, link to different sites, and access them anytime, anywhere.

