How to save pages for later reading in Android Chrome

Google has provided many tools to make this browser even better. One of the lesser known is the ability to store pages and links for later viewing. We will explain later how to implement it today and most importantly how to use page storage.

Enable this Chrome feature

Since this is not active for everyone, it is important to use the Save Pages feature for later active reading and ready to use use. To do this, they need to activate a Chrome flag, which is done by accessing the link chrome: // flags Next browser.

Then, they have to search Read on In the search box. Two inputs will appear, the first one you need to change: Reading list. Will be with value Default Defined, then have to go Enabled. Finish by restarting Chrome.

Then use Save Pages to read

To use this functionality of Google Browser, you only need to browse the web. If they find a page they want to save to read later, they should press 3 dots and open the Chrome menu.

At the top of this menu are 5 icons, the second of which must be selected, the star. This involves creating a bookmark. At the bottom, a list of places where you can save your favorites is displayed, selecting the first option: Reading list.

Access pages stored in Google Browser

At any time, they can access the saved pages for later reading. These can be opened in Chrome, Android or any other version of this browser. This freedom gives users even more freedom.

To do so, they need to open the Chrome menu again and select the Bookmarks option. When this list of saved favorites opens, the read list option will be displayed above, and all pages will be saved. They now have to choose what they want to read.

