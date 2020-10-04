How to see Mars dominate the night sky in October

NASA



forget Halloween. This October is about the glory of Mars. A sparkling red planet begins a show in the night sky. You can enjoy Mars as a bright point of light throughout the month, but there are two special dates that need to be marked on the calendar. .

Mars observation

Mars has earned a reputation as a “red” planet, but the color of the night sky is a little closer to the Halloween side of the spectrum. To the naked eye, they appear as bright orange-red dots, like tiny dots of shiny rust.

Mars’ unique color is one of the clues I found in the dark. Looking at the eastern sky, you can see it rising at night. This month will look bright if your local weather works together to give you a good view.

Close Approach: October 6

Tuesday, October 6th is the day Mars approaches Earth closer. It would be a good time to grab a telescope and look a little bit better Give a wave NASA’s Patience Rover While you are at it. This vehicle was put into orbit to reach the planet in February 2021.

NASA shared the artist’s view of the close approach on Tuesday, October 6. Compared to when it last appeared in July 2018, its apparent size looks very similar. Mars’ minimum distance this year is 38.6 million miles (62 million kilometers), which will be about 3 million miles further than in 2018.

Opposition: October 13

It is said that if Mars and the sun are in line with the Earth in the center, the red planet is in the opposite direction. Now is the perfect time to track Mars’ movement across the sky. When the sun rises, it rises in the east and moves across the sky, then when the sun rises it sets in the west.

NASA explains the objection as follows: “Effectively’complete’ Mars.” Tuesday, October 13th is the time to enjoy the opposition. You have to wait at least 2 years for it to happen again.

“The racetrack model of planetary orbit explains why. Earth and Mars are like runners on the track. Earth is inside and Mars is outside.” NASA said in October’s What’s Up blog. “Every 26 months, the fast Earth catches up to the slow Mars and raps. The opposite happens, as if the Earth was led.”

Mars isn’t the only exhibit that rises in the sky in October. You can also Rare Halloween Blue Moon Expectation When our moon’s neighbors are full on October 31st. It’s not spooky. Booty full