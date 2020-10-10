How to see Mars shining brightly in the opposition on Tuesday night

NASA



forget Halloween. October 2020 is all about the glory of Mars as a sparkling red planet unfolds in the night sky. We passed Mars’ close approach to Earth on October 6th, and it will now be the opposite on October 13.

Mars observation

Mars has earned a reputation as a “red” planet, but the color of the night sky is a little closer to the Halloween side of the spectrum. To the naked eye, they appear as bright orange-red dots, like tiny dots of shiny rust.

Mars’ unique color is one of the clues I found in the dark. Looking at the eastern sky, you can see it rising at night. This is a great time to see Earth. Partly because discovering Earth is very simple. It should be visible most of the night. As NASA said, “If you just go outside and look up, you will be able to see Mars depending on the local weather and lighting conditions.”

Check out us Star observation app list If you need more help finding the planet

Opposition: October 13

It is said that if Mars and the sun are in line with the Earth in the center, the red planet is in the opposite direction. Now is the perfect time to track Mars’ movement across the sky. When the sun rises, it rises in the east and moves across the sky, then when the sun rises it sets in the west.

NASA explains the objection as follows: “Effectively’complete’ Mars.” Tuesday, October 13th is the time to enjoy the opposition. You have to wait at least 2 years for it to happen again.

A virtual telescope project that provides a real-time feed of astronomical events Against Mars watch streaming Starts at 1 PM Pacific Time. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the action without worrying about the weather. For those living in the United States, you can get a preview of what to look for after sunset.

The project expects this to be “the best viewing conditions since July 2018”.

Mars Pit: See the Abyss with Rough NASA Imagery See all photos

“The racetrack model of planetary orbit explains why. Earth and Mars are like runners on the track. Earth is inside and Mars is outside.” NASA said in October’s What’s Up blog. “Every 26 months, the fast Earth catches up to the slow Mars and raps. The opposite happens, as if the Earth was led.”

Mars isn’t the only exhibit that rises in the sky in October. You can also Rare Halloween Blue Moon Expectation It’s not spooky when our lunar neighbors are full on October 31st. Booty full

Rewind to approaching October 6 deadline

Tuesday, October 6th was the time for Mars to get closer to Earth, but it’s still a great time to grab a telescope and look a little better this month. Give a wave NASA’s Patience Rover While you are at it. This vehicle was put into orbit to reach the planet in February 2021.

NASA shared the artist’s view of the close approach on Tuesday, October 6. Compared to when it last appeared in July 2018, its apparent size looks very similar. Mars’ minimum distance this year was 38.6 million miles (62 million kilometers), about 3 million miles further than in 2018.

NASA



The close approach may be over, but the planet is still bright enough at night, so go out and take a look or watch the live feed of the virtual telescope project from the comfort of your computer.