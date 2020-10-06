How to see SpaceX launch 60 more Starlink satellites on Tuesday

SpaceX



Sent Falcon 9 Rocket Booster NASA Astronaut on the International Space Station It will be recycled again on Tuesday in May. Monday’s scrubbing release. SpaceX hopes to send 60 more Starlink satellite It is orbiting on a pillar of fire.

Originally scheduled for September, the launch was postponed several times, including twice last week due to weather, twice in one case due to heavy clouds and abnormal ground sensor readings in other cases. Monday’s scrub was again criticized for the weather. SpaceX Tweet It’s scheduled for Tuesday at 7:29am Pacific Time in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a 70% chance of “favorable” weather. You can follow the launch in the live stream below.

The reusable rocket, a trademark of Elon Musk, will make its third flight when taking off from the Kennedy Space Center. This particular unit sent astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into orbit in May. Korean satellite launch In July. Until now, SpaceX has been able to launch and land the same rocket. Six times.

Musk expressed apparent frustration with the series of scrubs after a separate SpaceX mission to launch GPS satellites for the U.S. space force was also delayed.

“We need a lot of improvements to complete 48 releases next year!” Musk tweeted Friday.

When the Starlink launch finally starts, it should be fairly routine. It will be the 13th Starlink mission so far, and SpaceX is planning more as it grows the broadband mega constellation.

Even half of the nose cone or fairing on top of the rocket has seen two flights before. Both were former Starlink missions.



After the second phase of the rocket and the payload are launched and separated, the first phase boosters return to Earth and land on the drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.