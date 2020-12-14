How to see the only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens the sky on Monday

ESA / CESAR



The total solar eclipse of 2020 is coming in a couple of days. A significant celestial event on Monday, December 14, when the moon steps in front of the sun, will block the fiery disk and create temporary darkness in its total orbit.

The eclipse will be observed throughout the southern part of South America, and those in some regions of Chile and Argentina will be able to witness the entire eclipse if the weather is clear. Well-placed boats or ships in some parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans may also have a view of the total eclipse.

Those in a band outside of the total narrow path can catch a partial eclipse, which looks like it was bitten by the sun. Check Map of NASA To see the boundaries of the viewing zone.

Corona virus infection Eclipse threatened to put a ban on live streams, but NASA will provide a Spanish language program on NASA TV. The footage comes through binoculars from the University of Pontifia Catalica de Chile Teaching Lab. The hourly Spanish show is set at 7:30 a.m. PT, with a total eclipse at 8:02 p.m.

Provide a livestream of time and date, 6:30 p.m., from the Villarrica volcano in Chile.

If you are one of the lucky ones to see an eclipse on the ground, don’t forget to follow the regular warnings. Never look directly at the sun. Use the right sunglasses, or Make a pinhole projector.

To inspire yourself to this event, look back Rare “ring of fire” eclipse of 2020 Since June.

Learn more about watching security, dive into how eclipses work, and brush up on your vocabulary Our guide to watching solar and lunar eclipses.

This article will be updated when streams become available.