How to see the Orionneed meteor shower in 2020, now active and approaching its peak

As the disappearing moon approaches the peak of the Orionid meteor shower this week, it is setting the site for some major meteor discoveries. that much Dracon Need Meteor Shower And great show Mars in the night sky It was already active and served as the opening of the currently visible Orionid. The waning crescent moon provides an almost dark sky, helping spot meteors the next few nights.

Orionids are actually dust and debris left over from the famous Halley comet from previous trips through the inner solar system. As our planet drifts through the clouds of comet debris around this time of year, every gravel and grime in the universe hits our upper atmosphere and burns in displays that we see as meteors and sometimes fireballs on the ground.

Orionids are considered major meteor showers, depending on the amount of visible meteor showers that can be seen racing towards the inevitable doom during a period of activity that runs roughly from the first week of October to the first week of November.

The show is already active American Meteor Society prediction Several meteors per hour may be visible over the next few days, peaking on October 20 and October 21, which number can increase to 20 per hour.

Orionids enter the atmosphere at a very high speed of about 147,000 miles per hour (66 kilometers per second), so you can sum up the old phrase, “If you blink, you can miss it.” That said, a significant amount of these meteors leaves a trail that lasts for a few seconds. Some are fragmented and separated in a nicer way.

Advice for watching the show is the same for all astronomical spectator events. Find a place away from light pollution with a wide view of the night sky. Bundle, lie down, relax and adjust your eyes if necessary. It is not necessary to focus on any part of the sky, but Orionid was given its name because it appears to originate in the common sky areas such as Orion and Orion. Bright Star Betelgeuse.

The absolutely best time to find an orionid in 2020 is probably the early morning before dawn on October 21st, but these showers are known to be at their peak, so if you wake up you will have a great chance to see the meteor. Also a few days before and after high season.

The moon is set before the morning high season, so this year is another benefit. Enjoy the show and, as always, please share the cool shooting stars you took with me on Twitter. Bong Bong.