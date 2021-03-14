Home Tech How to telegram prevent storing photos in phone gallery

How to telegram prevent storing photos in phone gallery

Mar 14, 2021
The messaging app also stands out for incorporating many new functions such as the possibility of importing WhatsApp chats as one of its latest and appreciated features.

The popularity of the telegram continues to grow, Then Has won millions of users Since the beginning of the year facing the WhatsApp crisis.

Many users use the telegram as their main messaging application, so they get more or less the many files they want. There may be files They do not like to be seen in the gallery. So you can easily hide the photos sent to you in the app in the gallery

Hide telegraph photos from the gallery

Sending photos inside Applications Sending a message is very common, usually with some photos Will be automatically stored in the phone gallery. This also happens in an application like Telegram, where we have the option to keep the photos in the smartphone gallery where a specific folder will be created for the photos obtained in the application. If you do not want these photos to be displayed in the gallery, there is a simple way to avoid them:

  1. Open the telegram on the phone.
  2. Click on the first three horizontal lines.
  3. Go to Settings
  4. Go into conversations. Go down to the end
  5. Go to the save option in the gallery
  6. Turn off that switch

These steps allow photos to be sent to you in the app Not stored in your phone’s gallery Android. Prevents anyone from viewing these photos in the gallery. Of course, if you change your mind, you can show / save those photos again in the smartphone gallery.

Unlike the rest Applications Of messages like WhatsApp, we do not have the opportunity to hide in the gallery only photos of a particular conversation in the telegram. If we use the option to hide photos from the gallery, all the photos we receive in the Android app will be hidden.

