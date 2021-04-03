HOW TO WATCH BRENTFORD (H) – News

City vs Brentford game to be broadcast LIVE on Sky Sports and iFollow HTAFC

– Fans can watch Town LIVE on Sky Sports

– Season ticket holders can watch the game on iFollow HTAFC

– The game is broadcast in 60 countries

Huddersfield Town fans can watch Brentford play Saturday morning live on Sky Sports and iFollow HTAFC.

Season ticket holders can begin at 12:30 p.m. on iFollow HTAFC. Follow the instructions below to see if you can watch the game:

– Log into your account (upper right corner of htafc.com)

– Click on your name

– Scroll to “Purchased Packages” and press +

Your screen should look like this!

Due to the game’s selection for live coverage by Sky Sports, match tickets are not available for out-of-season ticket holders in the UK.

Only foreign fans based in one of the following countries CAN purchase a game pass.

Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, San Marino, Ukraine, Vatican City, Gaza Strip, South Sudan, West Bank, Botswana, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana , Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Liberia, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Western Sahara, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Helena , Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, US Virgin Islands, Falkland Islands, American Samoa, Christmas Island, Cocos Islands, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, No Islands rfolk, ianen North Sea, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Pitcarn Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna.

However, the game will be broadcast LIVE in 60 countries around the world!

Angola – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Australia – beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Austria – sportdigital

Benin – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Botswana – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Burkina Faso – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Burundi – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Cameroon – DStv now

Cabo Verde – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Central African Republic – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Chade – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Comoros – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Congo – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Ivory Coast – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Denmark – Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti – DStv now

Equatorial Guinea – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Eritrea – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Etiópia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Finland – V Sport Sport, Viaplay Finland

France – beIN Sports MAX 10, free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gabão – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Gâmbia – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv now

Germany – sportdigital

Gana – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Guinea – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Guiné-Bissau – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Iceland – Season 2 Sport 2

International – iFollow

Irlanda – Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

Quênia – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv now

Lesotho – DStv now

Liberia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Madagascar – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Malawi – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Mali – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Mauritania – DStv now

Mauritius – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Moçambique – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Namíbia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Níger – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Norway – Viaplay Norway

Portugal – Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

São Tomé and Príncipe – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Senegal – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Seychelles – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Serra Leoa – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

África do Sul – SuperSport Variety 3, DStv app

South Sudan – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Sudan – DStv now

Swaziland – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Sweden – Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland – sportdigital

Tanzânia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Togo – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Uganda – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now

Reino Unido – SKY GO Extra, Evento Principal Sky Sports, Sky Sports Football

United States – ESPN +

Zambia – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA

Zimbábue – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now