HOW TO WATCH BRENTFORD (H) – News

City vs Brentford game to be broadcast LIVE on Sky Sports and iFollow HTAFC
– Fans can watch Town LIVE on Sky Sports
– Season ticket holders can watch the game on iFollow HTAFC
– The game is broadcast in 60 countries
Huddersfield Town fans can watch Brentford play Saturday morning live on Sky Sports and iFollow HTAFC.
Season ticket holders can begin at 12:30 p.m. on iFollow HTAFC. Follow the instructions below to see if you can watch the game:
– Log into your account (upper right corner of htafc.com)
– Click on your name
– Scroll to “Purchased Packages” and press +
Your screen should look like this!
Due to the game’s selection for live coverage by Sky Sports, match tickets are not available for out-of-season ticket holders in the UK.
Only foreign fans based in one of the following countries CAN purchase a game pass.
Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, San Marino, Ukraine, Vatican City, Gaza Strip, South Sudan, West Bank, Botswana, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana , Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Liberia, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Western Sahara, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Helena , Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, US Virgin Islands, Falkland Islands, American Samoa, Christmas Island, Cocos Islands, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, No Islands rfolk, ianen North Sea, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Pitcarn Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna.
However, the game will be broadcast LIVE in 60 countries around the world!
Angola – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Australia – beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Austria – sportdigital
Benin – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Botswana – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Burkina Faso – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Burundi – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Cameroon – DStv now
Cabo Verde – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Central African Republic – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Chade – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Comoros – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Congo – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Ivory Coast – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Denmark – Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti – DStv now
Equatorial Guinea – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Eritrea – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Etiópia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Finland – V Sport Sport, Viaplay Finland
France – beIN Sports MAX 10, free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gabão – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Gâmbia – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv now
Germany – sportdigital
Gana – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Guinea – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Guiné-Bissau – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Iceland – Season 2 Sport 2
International – iFollow
Irlanda – Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
Quênia – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv now
Lesotho – DStv now
Liberia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Madagascar – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Malawi – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Mali – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Mauritania – DStv now
Mauritius – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Moçambique – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Namíbia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Níger – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Norway – Viaplay Norway
Portugal – Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
São Tomé and Príncipe – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Senegal – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Seychelles – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Serra Leoa – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
África do Sul – SuperSport Variety 3, DStv app
South Sudan – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Sudan – DStv now
Swaziland – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Sweden – Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland – sportdigital
Tanzânia – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Togo – DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Uganda – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now
Reino Unido – SKY GO Extra, Evento Principal Sky Sports, Sky Sports Football
United States – ESPN +
Zambia – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA
Zimbábue – SuperSport Variety 4 ROA, DStv Now