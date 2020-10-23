How Trump’s Cash Crisis Affects Last Week of the Campaign

President Trump’s campaign was what the advisors expected for the final period of the presidential election, as aides struggled to resolve serious financial penalties for Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the most important races in the race because rosy earnings forecasts were not realized. Have much less money than. connect.
To prevent a budget shortage, President Trump cut millions of dollars in previously booked television ads and bypassed the battlefield over the weekend to decide an election to fill his campaign vault in California. He also launched online fundraising with an increasingly aggressive strategy, sending up to 14 email requests per day.
But Biden is still almost tripled in campaign funding for Trump from $171 million to $63.1 million in October, and is using that edge to expand the map of the battlefield as Trump has to penitent.
Having raised more than $1.5 billion with the Republicans since 2019, President Trump is now in the same financial crisis as four years ago when Hillary Clinton doubled the money he earned. According to incumbent and former campaign and administrative officials, financial matters have made his advisors and party officials part of the game of internal criticism. Meanwhile, Republican allies are wondering where all the money went.
Alex Connant, Republican strategist and former advisor to Senator Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign, said, “The campaign that follows two weeks before the election is always a fingertip. “And asking where the money went is always the first question.”
Last week, Trump’s senior election officials met with the leadership of the Republican State Committee in Washington, DC, hashed a spending plan for the final days of the race, a debate that includes the possibility of getting a loan on some bills or delaying payments on some bills after Election Day. According to someone familiar with this matter, it fully finances its operations.
Perhaps nothing emphasizes how sudden and unexpected President Trump’s budget situation is as much as his television advertising budget. According to Advertising Analytics data, his cash in October was $40 million less than the $104.4 million he had previously booked for television advertisements in the last five weeks. So earlier this week, Trump’s campaign and RNC announced that the party would start financing mediation advertising in many major states. This is a measure to ease Trump’s financial pressure.
Overall, data show that Trump’s TV advertising spending has declined by $23 million since September 20th. In the same period, Biden increased its deposit to $99 million.
“All campaigns are scheduled for fall ads a few months in advance and coordinated as election day approaches, including the Biden campaign,” said Tim Murtaugh, Communications Director of Trump Campaign. Final $55 million push What I announced this week with RNC was “a 40% increase over the initial plan.”
“The President will have all the resources he needs to win the reelection.
Chief Trump officials are funding the party’s investment in ground operations and knocking at the door to lift the president, especially for months after Biden gave up such activities due to the epidemic.
after Fear of cash crunch first appeared last month President Trump wrote on Twitter that “if I need more money, I don’t think it will.” “Put it up!” However, while Trump has spent millions of dollars on his own personal business, he has not donated anything to his reelection campaign so far, and some senior aides are reluctant to ask for direct deposits into his bank account.
He’s still racing to raise cash. On Thursday, President Trump will headline the fundraising event with key donors prior to the final debate in Nashville. He traveled to California last weekend. And last month he flew to the Bedminster Club in New Jersey to receive checks before the September fundraising deadline, even after Chief Aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.
Trump’s campaign was not bankrupt. The $63.1 million he had in October is roughly the same as what Mrs. Clinton had four years ago. The campaign said there were no loans or delays this time. The problem is that his campaign initially assumed that there would be much more money, and Bill Stepien, who replaced Brad Parscale as campaign manager over the summer, has imposed cost control measures to prevent a larger shortage in recent months.
And, this time as an incumbent, spending more once again in the final stages was part of what the Trump campaign initially made to avoid.
The heart of President Trump’s financial problems is his campaign and the kind of money the party has in the bank. He announced in October that he had joined the party with $255 million and entered in seemingly incredibly large sums. However, most of that money is tied to party accounts and cannot be legally used to fund most of the core campaign operations. The Biden campaign and party went into October with $432 million.
To put more money into the campaign itself, Assistant Trump and RNC have quietly revised the joint commission’s revenue-sharing formula for small donations, raising Trump’s campaign share from 75% early last year to 95% as of August.
According to current and former administration officials, the president calls his campaign money “my money.” In Trump’s trajectory, Far Scale worked closely with Party Chairman Inrona McDaniel, and Stefien’s relationship with her does not seem to be very close.
Personally, Trump has continued to criticize Farscale for spending decisions, even though a former campaign manager said it made everything with the Trump family’s approval. Pascal’s allies claim he was unjustly sacrificed for spending approved by other officials.
Farscale told his former colleagues that he believed the campaign should stay on television continuously until Election Day, he had plans he was executing and he wasn’t simply advocating for it.
Others who participated in the campaign said Mr. Parscale did not have a clear overall budget plan forwarded to top officials, and spending was approved on a case-by-case basis.
How Biden, who struggled for fundraising during the primary election, was hurt long before Trump was evidence of his campaign’s historical fundraising. Small donors online and Big donors writing checks over $100,000Not only that, the Democratic Party’s fervent aspirations pack Mr. Trump.
Trump is larger than his old race. The $247.8 million he raised with the party in September would have been a record before 2020. That high level of fundraising raised questions about his team’s spending habits, given the current cash situation.
The Trump campaign and RNC have been uncertain about some of the $1.2 billion spent since 2019. About half of the money, or $611 million, was passed to American Made Media Consultants, a single limited liability company linked to Trump officials. Television and digital advertising. It was a recent topic complain To purposely mask the real destination of the money, including payments to Trump’s adult son’s partner Lara Trump and Kimberly Gilfoil.
Under President Farscale, the Trump campaign has promised that excessive early spending will build a huge amount of email addresses and phone numbers that can be repaid multiple times.
But the new Federal Election Commission filings vividly illustrate the burden of President Trump’s fundraising efforts and the extent to which his early and exaggerated investments in online fundraising have ceased. In the past three months, Trump’s main fundraising committee to raise small donations with the RNC has spent more than 75 cents of the money raised, spending $118 million on raising $235.7 million.
The Trump campaign was criticized for making massive spending in early 2020, including expensive Super Bowl ads almost nine months before Election Day, and ads that aired in the spring and summer before voters paid close attention.
In October 2019, the Trump campaign played expensive gambles a year after the election, and aired ads nationwide during Game 7 of the World Series. It was a show of financial strength and the campaign declared it “under attack”.
A year later, it was the Biden campaign that dominated the World Series stage with millions of Americans voting. On Tuesday it debuted Minute-length national advertisement Commentary by actor Sam Elliott, who also made word of mouth on social media.
Trump’s campaign and his joint committee continue to spend on Trump Hotels, including a September payment of $640,476 for the Trump Hotel Collection.
Although President Trump travels only to Air Force One, the campaign itself spent more than $1 million on companies providing charter services in September. Some payments that did not answer questions in the campaign were marked as “Facility Lease”.
When Trump himself travels Air Force One for a political tour, the campaign must repay taxpayers for its use. As of the end of September, the single largest debt owed by Trump’s campaign was the US Treasury Department ($670,000).
Rachel Shorey contributed to the reporting.