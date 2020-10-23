How Trump’s Cash Crisis Affects Last Week of the Campaign

Overall, data show that Trump’s TV advertising spending has declined by $23 million since September 20th. In the same period, Biden increased its deposit to $99 million.

“All campaigns are scheduled for fall ads a few months in advance and coordinated as election day approaches, including the Biden campaign,” said Tim Murtaugh, Communications Director of Trump Campaign. Final $55 million push What I announced this week with RNC was “a 40% increase over the initial plan.”

“The President will have all the resources he needs to win the reelection.

Chief Trump officials are funding the party’s investment in ground operations and knocking at the door to lift the president, especially for months after Biden gave up such activities due to the epidemic.

after Fear of cash crunch first appeared last month President Trump wrote on Twitter that “if I need more money, I don’t think it will.” “Put it up!” However, while Trump has spent millions of dollars on his own personal business, he has not donated anything to his reelection campaign so far, and some senior aides are reluctant to ask for direct deposits into his bank account.

He’s still racing to raise cash. On Thursday, President Trump will headline the fundraising event with key donors prior to the final debate in Nashville. He traveled to California last weekend. And last month he flew to the Bedminster Club in New Jersey to receive checks before the September fundraising deadline, even after Chief Aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump’s campaign was not bankrupt. The $63.1 million he had in October is roughly the same as what Mrs. Clinton had four years ago. The campaign said there were no loans or delays this time. The problem is that his campaign initially assumed that there would be much more money, and Bill Stepien, who replaced Brad Parscale as campaign manager over the summer, has imposed cost control measures to prevent a larger shortage in recent months.

And, this time as an incumbent, spending more once again in the final stages was part of what the Trump campaign initially made to avoid.