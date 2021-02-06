HP supports teachers and students in virtual classrooms

Designed to meet the needs of teachers and students on the go, the new HP Chromebooks help speed up digital teaching and learning, whether at home or in the classroom.

The future of PC education has never been more necessary than it is now. Last year there was a 46% increase in global sales of equipment for teachers and students and the sample of mixed classroom / distance education is expected to increase by 66% after the epidemic. Approximately 70% of teachers and students feel less attached during epidemics, and technology solutions uniquely encourage collaboration and community during this rapid transition.

“The classroom is not a place for teaching and learning. Education is happening everywhere now – cloud-based education is more relevant than ever ”, Bill Away, Global Head of HP Education. “HP is committed to developing innovative solutions that offer the ability to easily create and collaborate with teachers and students anywhere.”

Generous screen Chromebook for teachers

Designed for teachers HP Chromebook 14 G7 It is a powerful tool that allows them to do more to enhance the success of their students. Equipped with the latest Intel processors, the Chromebook allows editors to efficiently multi-task on a device with a 14-inch diagonal screen, up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Wi-Fi 6 provides fast and reliable connection, even on congested networks. Built for life as a focal point this device has passed the MIL-STD 810H tests, has USB-C® ports and has a keyboard that can be cleaned and resists splashing up to 350 ml. The wide-angle HD webcam and dual microphones ensure that teachers can see and hear clearly during virtual classes. HDMI and USB-C® ports are practical when you want to add a monitor, projector or other components to increase productivity when creating lesson plans. Teachers can work safely with the security of Chrome OS, and with the Chrome Education Update, IT groups can fully enable and manage users.

New Chromebooks Educational Edition for Students

HP has added several new Chromebooks to its Education Edition portfolio. HP Education Edition devices are designed to enhance the teaching experience for users everywhere. Built for active students, the devices have reinforced keyboards to prevent students from removing the keys, while resisting dust and splashes up to 350 ml. Students can produce more time due to longer battery life and can enjoy the virtual environment that allows teachers to manage student progress through the HP Classroom Manager. ID groups can install Chrome Education Update to easily deploy and manage devices.

The HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 Education Edition Designed to respond to students’ personalized teaching styles regardless of where they are. With a 360-degree hinge and customized garage USI pen, students can flip and fold the device to create, edit, write and draw in four modes: laptop, tablet, “tent” or stand mode. The integrated HD camera, advanced noise-canceling dual microphones and the optional 8MP autofocus camera make it easy to learn together even when alone. The device is based on the latest multi-core Intel Celeron 2 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. WiFi 6 and HP Extended Range Wireless LAN enhance connectivity in congested environments.

The HP Chromebook 11 G9 Educational Edition That’s it HP Chromebook 11MK G9 Educational Edition Help students achieve their potential by teaching in the cloud – whether at home or in the classroom. With Intel or MediaTek processors, even bustling students can handle many tasks reliably and learn from anywhere via fast and secure wireless connections. Last built it has a reinforced keyboard and extra protection to withstand splashing up to 350ml. The battery life of the HP Chromebook 11MK G9 is up to 16 hours.

The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 Education Edition Provides students with an interactive and personalized cloud-based teaching experience. Based on MediaTek processors, the device has 360-degree adjustment in four modes, allowing students to learn in a way that suits them best.