Hubble Telescope discovers’big pumpkin’ in space for Halloween

Family sitting on the sofa watching Charlie Brown helping his friend Linus wait for the Great Pumpkin. Halloween , They will be surprised to hear that NASA has already found a “larger pumpkin”.

NASA’s image Hubble Space Telescope Show me what looks like a giant jack-o-lantern in the sky. “The Pumpkin” is actually a picture of the early stages of a collision between two galaxies.

The pumpkin’s face consists of a curved blue grin made up of two aging red stars and a newborn star cluster that form the eye and give the area an orange glow. Blue stars scatter in the foreground, making Halloween pumpkins look like sparkling.

Hubble’s snapshot of the initial collision between the two galaxies looks like a giant jack-o-lantern in the sky. (Image source: NASA, ESA and W. Keel (University of Alabama))

This “larger pumpkin” is, of course, much larger than Charlie Brown’s pumpkin. The whole view spans nearly 109,000 light years. Milky Way Galaxy according to NASA.

The area now looks like a Halloween pumpkin to our eyes, but will soon lose shape as a pair of colliding galaxies become more entangled. NASA predicted that 120 million light-years away from the constellation Canis Major, the pair would be a giant spiral galaxy. “Smile” could be the beginning of the process of rebuilding the spiral, researchers say NASA image description . The Smile’s arm covers both galaxies and is most likely formed when the interstellar gas compressed as the galaxies began to merge.

In most cases two Galaxies collide , They lose the typical flat disk shape and the stars of each galaxy shuffle into the new football-shaped space, NASA said. Eventually they form an elliptical galaxy.

It would be a rare feat if the “big pumpkin” became a giant spiral galaxy. There are several other examples in the universe. Rubin’s Galaxy , Astronomers said in a NASA statement.

The mystery and conspiracy surrounding some type of galaxy by these two colliding galaxies worthy of its reputation as “The Bigger Pumpkin”. In “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” poor Linus never saw the mysterious great pumpkin he wanted to see.

