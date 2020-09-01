Home science Hubble’s picture of the swan ring is of course stunning.

Hubble’s picture of the swan ring is of course stunning.

Sep 02, 2020 0 Comments
Hubble's picture of the swan ring is of course stunning.

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you might think the image above depicts the movie’s “Nexus”. Star Trek: Generation. In the film, the Nexus was a ribbon-like hyperdimensional realm that existed outside of ordinary space and time.

But this is actually a venerable Hubble Space Telescope, Of Cygnus Loop. Taken from space, this stunning photo shows only a fraction of the remaining blast waves from the supernova that occurred at our vantage point in the northern constellation Cygnus.

The first supernova explosion exploded a dying star about 2,600 light-years away. This star is about 20 times heavier than our sun, and the explosion would have occurred 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. Since then, the rest has extended 60 light years from the center.

It looks like a delicate, light veil draped across the sky, but this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope actually depicts a small portion of the swan supernova explosion wave, located about 2600 light-years away. Source: ESA/Hubble & NASA, W. Blair.

The shockwave marks the outer edge of the supernova remnant and continues to expand at an incredible speed of about 350 km per second. The interaction of the emitted material with the low-density interstellar material swept away by the shock wave forms the unique veil-like structure seen in this image.

In the Star Trek story, if you were inside a Nexus, you were in a perfect and ideal world. Looking at amazing images like this one makes you think that something like that could be possible.

Here’s another previous Hubble image of the 1991 Swan Ring supernova remnant. Below that is an image of the famous Veil Nebula inside the remnant of the larger Swan supernova.

Cygnus Loop Supernova Remnant
This 1991 image, taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, captures a small portion of the Cygnus Loop supernova remnant. Credit: NASA/Hubble
Veil Nebula. Image Credit: ESA/Hubble Space Telescope

source: That

You May Also Like

Best time to see the corn door

Best time to see the corn door

ULA investigating cause of Delta 4 Heavy mission abort

ULA investigating cause of Delta 4 Large mission abort

The sun may have a long-lost twin

The sun may have a extensive-shed twin

SpaceX's latest launch took rare southern route from Florida

SpaceX’s most up-to-date start took unusual southern route from Florida

An artist's rendition of Lystrosaurus in a state of torpor.

Lystrosaurus: Proof implies an animal that roamed with the dinosaurs went into a hibernation-like point out to survive

Bacteria on the outside of the International Space Station survived for years in the vacuum of space

Microorganisms on the outdoors of the Worldwide Place Station survived for several years in the vacuum of place

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *