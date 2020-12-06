Hulu will lose some Sinclair-owned locals

Hulu is next in line for cable providers and streaming services to lose local people due to conflicts with broadcasters. Some viewers began receiving scrolling on-screen notifications over the weekend, informing them that their CBS station could be removed from Hulu.

It seems that this only affects Cincinnati-owned CBS stations. Previously, Hulu and other streamers Sinclair-owned Fox has dropped regional gaming networks. Hulu said the decision was made “because an agreement could not be reached with the Sinclair Broadcast Group”. FuboTV dropped the same channels January, YouTube TV dropped them March, And removed the sling channels Last year.

Current negotiations for local channels may have something to do with Sinclair to widely distribute those RSNs. The broadcast team was a huge success in Q3 loss 4.18 billion operating loss, An area where streaming services drop channels. Sinclair may have pressured Hulu to pay more to take over all the channels, and CBS’s refusal to do so could put local people at risk of being dragged down.

The news that Hulu may now miss Sinclair’s CBS stations comes after it saw major blackouts due to disputes with both AT&T and Dish broadcasters. AT&T removed Locals owned 60 Tekna in 52 markets on Dec. 1. Nextstar has gained access to its 164 local channels in 120 markets across 42 states. Dish customers. AT&T and Dish each pointed to the broadcasters and demanded an increase in the charges for carrying the channels.