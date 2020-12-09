Hundreds of people in Chechnya attend the funeral of Abdullak Ansoro as 18-year-olds appear to pay their respects French school teacher Samuel dismembers his grandmother Last month, a video was shown.

Ansoro’s body, which was reportedly sent back to Russia for burial late last week, was paraded through the central village. Chechnya In a procession of about 200 people, mostly young people pray when they go to a village cemetery.

Sumantha Ansoro’s coffin was wrapped in green cloth on the shoulders of mourners through the city center of Shalaji.

As Grandmother’s assassination shocked France, key voices in Russia’s North Caucasus, Chechnya’s powerful leader Ramzan Kadyrov, accused the country of secularism and President Emmanuel Macron for allowing “images of the Prophet” to be “provocations and attacks on the faith.”

Kedah Saratova, a key member of Khadiro’s human rights advisory council, confirmed to state news agency RIA Novosti that Ansorov was buried in a “village cemetery in Shalaji.

Three short videos from the funeral were uploaded to the Russian-language social networking group “Islam is the Religion of God” and later taken by Russian news agencies.

Russian media reported that local authorities were aware of the funeral, but blocked a photo of the event and set up roadblocks near the village to prevent more people from attending.

Most Russian and Chechen state media did not report any information about the funeral, and a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday that there was no information about Ansoro’s funeral.

Quoted by a village official Russian news site Ansorov was buried “with special honors”, but denied that he was buried near the graves of his relatives.

“He is a hero to the whole Islamic world,” the head of the Shalaji administration was quoted as saying. “There were about 100 people at his funeral. It was a normal funeral. I was definitely there and expressed my condolences to his relatives. It was my duty.”

Calls to the Shalaji village administration were not answered on Monday. An email to the official Salman Makomado received an automatic reply.

Kadyrov condemned the attack on Grandma, but spent too much time warning Western leaders about the dangers of hating Muslims and “forcing people to commit crimes.”

Kadyrov accepted a public role as the defender of the Muslim faith, while at the same time reducing an insurgency with Islamic elements.