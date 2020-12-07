Hundreds of people affected by the mysterious disease in South India

Hundreds have been hospitalized and at least one death as an unidentified disease has spread across Andhra Pradesh, India.

According to the Associated PressA 45-year-old man who was admitted to hospital after showing symptoms such as epilepsy and nausea has died, the Press Trust of India news agency reported on Sunday.

Nausea, anxiety and loss of consciousness are the most common symptoms so far. AP Report. The disease was first diagnosed in Eluru on Saturday.

Patients with myocardial infarction have tested negative for corona virus and other viral diseases that may explain their symptoms. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the illness. Water samples showed no signs of contamination and not all patients exhibiting symptoms were connected to the municipal water supply.

The federal government sent a team of experts to the region on Monday to investigate the disease.

The Times of India reported Although there are some children under the age of 12, most patients are in their 20s and 30s.

According to the newspaper, “organochlorine pesticides” are now believed to be the most likely cause of the outbreak. According to the newspaper, these chemicals are often used in anti-mosquito fogging.

When asked about the possibility of chemistry taking responsibility, an Indian government official told the Times, “Most likely yes, but we are waiting for the laboratory report. [for confirmation]. ”

Andhra Pradesh is one of the states in India most affected by the corona virus infection, with more than 800,000 cases.