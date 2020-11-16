Hurricane Iota is expected to hit Central America as a ‘most dangerous’ type 4 storm

The NHC has issued a hurricane warning from the Honduras / Nicaraguan border to Sandy Bay Sirpi for the Nicaraguan coast of Providence and from Punta Padukka to the Nicaraguan border for Honduras beach.

The typhoon, which targeted the coasts of Nicaraguan and Honduran, is expected to pass near or off the island of Providence on Monday.

Hurricane clocks and tropical storm warnings are also in effect for surrounding areas.

“Arrangements to protect lives and property should be completed as soon as possible,” the consultant said.

Heavy rains can cause floods and landslides

Once the storm causes landslides it is expected to move west and southwest via Central America.

It is found in Honduras, northern Nicaragua, Guatemala, and southern Belize, ranging from eight to sixteen inches, and 20-30 inches isolated in northeastern Nicaragua and northern Honduras.

Costa Rica and Panama should also look at four to eight inches, with a total of 12 inches possible in some areas.

The consultant warned that such heavy rainfall would “lead to significant, life-threatening flash floods and river floods, and with landslides in high-lying areas”.

Predicted storms off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras will be accompanied by “big and devastating waves” and “swells” with life-threatening surfs and “swells” that could devastate current conditions.

Swelling will be felt from Central America to the Yucatan Peninsula, east to Jamaica and southern Colombia.

Central America is still recovering from the eighth

This is the 13th hurricane 2020 Atlantic hurricane season , Which has left its mark as a historic season bringing with it 30 named storms – as always.

The Red Cross said earlier this week that more than 3.6 million people across Central America had been affected by the storm on various levels.

Although the full extent of the damage from Etta has not been known for some time, a powerful storm combined with a corona virus infection could have impacts that could last for years.

In Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala the storm blew for several days, causing heavy rains and flooding and landslides, which wiped the entire community off the map.

Dozens of people have gone missing in a landslide last week in the remote Guatemalan village of San Cristobal, with mud in some places as deep as 50 feet.