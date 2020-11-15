Home World Hurricane Iota: Storm forecast to strengthen and hit Central America early next week

Nov 15, 2020 0 Comments
Iota, this Created on Friday At sea, centered in the Caribbean Winds will reach 440 miles east-southeast of the Nicaragua-Honduras border at a maximum speed of 75 miles per hour. Sunday until 2 p.m. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. It is forecast to strengthen rapidly over the next 24 hours.

Ioda – the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season – is expected to continue west and cause landslides somewhere in Central America, near the Honduras-Nicaraguan border Monday afternoon or early Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Tyler Maldin said.

According to the NHC, the storm is forecast to be at or near the size of a major hurricane before it causes landslides across Central America. A major hurricane is a hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph.

Nicaragua Sandy Bay has issued a hurricane warning from Sirby to the Honduran border, while Honduras has issued a hurricane warning from the Nicaraguan border to Punta Padua.

Areas of those two countries are likely to receive 2 to 3 feet of rain with a life-threatening storm surge.

The NHC said it would receive 8 to 16 inches of rain in Honduras, northern Nicaragua, eastern Guatemala and southern Belize until Thursday – unpleasant news for a region hit by Hurricane Eta last week.

The NHC has forecast 4 to 8 inches of rain in Costa Rica, Panama and northern Colombia until Thursday, while El Salvador and southern Nicaragua will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain.

The Colombian government on Saturday issued a tropical storm warning for the islands of San Andres and Providence.

“This rainfall (from Iota) will lead to significant, life-threatening flash floods and river flooding, and landslides in high-lying areas,” the NHC said.

This year’s 30th named Iota storm in the Atlantic – The As always For the Atlantic hurricane season.

Central America was devastated by Hurricane Etta

Typhoon Etta made landfall in northern Nicaragua on November 3, hitting the country and Honduras, Guatemala and Belize for several days. This caused landslides and severe flooding, and further evacuation Number of dead or missing.
In Central America, a catastrophic storm and an uncertain future
The full extent of the damage from Etta will not be known for a while. But a powerful storm International spread of corona virus, May remember One of the worst natural disasters To attack the region.
More than 3.6 million people across Central America have been affected by the storm on various levels, according to the Red Cross Said earlier this week.

Prior to the storm, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala had the worst public health systems to fight Covit-19.

With thousands of shelters, and social distances making it difficult to do so, many fear the disease could spread. Hospitals there now Face the burden Resistance to storm and flood related diseases ranging from dengue to cholera to yellow fever.
CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Matt Rivers, Natalie Callen and Taylor Ward contributed to the report.

