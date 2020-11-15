Hurricane Iota: Storm forecast to strengthen and hit Central America early next week

Winds will reach 440 miles east-southeast of the Nicaragua-Honduras border at a maximum speed of 75 miles per hour. Sunday until 2 p.m. Iota, this Created on Friday At sea, centered in the CaribbeanWinds will reach 440 miles east-southeast of the Nicaragua-Honduras border at a maximum speed of 75 miles per hour. Sunday until 2 p.m. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported . It is forecast to strengthen rapidly over the next 24 hours.

Ioda – the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season – is expected to continue west and cause landslides somewhere in Central America, near the Honduras-Nicaraguan border Monday afternoon or early Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Tyler Maldin said.

According to the NHC, the storm is forecast to be at or near the size of a major hurricane before it causes landslides across Central America. A major hurricane is a hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph.

Nicaragua Sandy Bay has issued a hurricane warning from Sirby to the Honduran border, while Honduras has issued a hurricane warning from the Nicaraguan border to Punta Padua.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Matt Rivers, Natalie Callen and Taylor Ward contributed to the report.