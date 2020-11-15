Hurricane Iota: Storm forecast to strengthen and hit Central America early next week

Ioda – the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season – is expected to continue west and cause landslides somewhere in Central America, near the Honduras-Nicaraguan border Monday afternoon or early Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Tyler Maldin said.
According to the NHC, the storm is forecast to be at or near the size of a major hurricane before it causes landslides across Central America. A major hurricane is a hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph.
Nicaragua Sandy Bay has issued a hurricane warning from Sirby to the Honduran border, while Honduras has issued a hurricane warning from the Nicaraguan border to Punta Padua.
Areas of those two countries are likely to receive 2 to 3 feet of rain with a life-threatening storm surge.
The NHC said it would receive 8 to 16 inches of rain in Honduras, northern Nicaragua, eastern Guatemala and southern Belize until Thursday – unpleasant news for a region hit by Hurricane Eta last week.
The NHC has forecast 4 to 8 inches of rain in Costa Rica, Panama and northern Colombia until Thursday, while El Salvador and southern Nicaragua will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain.
The Colombian government on Saturday issued a tropical storm warning for the islands of San Andres and Providence.
“This rainfall (from Iota) will lead to significant, life-threatening flash floods and river flooding, and landslides in high-lying areas,” the NHC said.
Central America was devastated by Hurricane Etta
Prior to the storm, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala had the worst public health systems to fight Covit-19.
CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Matt Rivers, Natalie Callen and Taylor Ward contributed to the report.