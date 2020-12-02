Hyundai is all set to launch an EV for its future vehicles.

Creating EVs on a platform designed for EVs offers many advantages over trying to shorehorn a battery pack and some electric motors into a vehicle made for ICE. For example, there are more ways in which designers can organize both interior space and vehicle. Since they are not trying to build a new type of vehicle from an outdated version, they can better improve the range of vehicle performance, safety measures and specific driving conditions provided by an EV.

Hyundai Motor Group

Company executives were careful to emphasize the modular and standardized nature of the e-GMP platform, which not only helped reduce the hassle of building these vehicles, but also allowed companies to create a wide variety of styles – from soup up coupons to sedans, wagons, SUVs and SUVs 3.5 100 km from zero in seconds.

E-GMP is similar to other EVs. Built in the same way as the operating systems – its battery pack is less likely to enhance the center of gravity and, in turn, cover performance – but with many new and innovative features. In a press release on Tuesday, it said, “The world’s first mass-produced integrated drive axle (IDA) transmits power to the wheels by attaching the wheel bearings to the drive shaft.”

Hyundai Motor Group

In addition, the E-GMP can squeeze out an additional 10 percent energy density compared to existing EVs from its steel-reinforced battery packs, thanks to an advanced thermal management system. This improves both performance and range while freeing up a little more foot room in the passenger compartment. E-GMP’s drive motors are probably the most interesting. They are generally smaller than those used in other EVs, but they rotate 70 percent faster than their larger counterparts, giving you the same level of performance while saving space and weight. Oddly enough, E-GMP-based vehicles do not have a front-wheel drive option – they are inherently RWD and 4WD optional by adding another motor to the front axle.

The charging method of E-GMP is also very interesting. Current generation EVs are typically built on a 400 V power system, which can charge from 50 kW to 150 kW. But to come Clear air, The GM EV Hummer, And a few other luxury EV brands have already adopted the 800V configuration, which allows Level 3DC fast chargers to recharge batteries down to 350 kW. E-GMP does the same, offering an 800V configuration that can drop below 400V if charging conditions are required, and no additional adapters are required. These were the first vehicles to be charged at 400V or 800V. HMG expects a vehicle built on the E-GMP platform to cover a distance of about 500 km, “it can charge up to 80 percent in just 18 minutes and add a driving limit of up to 100 km in five minutes.” Hyundai has already launched the EV for service in Korea and Europe. Has partnered with Ionity for a charging network and is currently in talks with US charging networks.

Hyundai Motor Group

What’s more, these vehicles can provide bidirectional charging, which means drawing power from the grid to recharge their batteries, or re-pumping power from their batteries during peak usage times and dark hours. It can even power a second EV (like a siphoning gas) or be powered by mobile power on your next glowing trip. In fact, companies claim that such a vehicle can “produce 3.5 kilowatts of power and run a medium-sized air conditioner unit and a 55-inch TV for up to 24 hours.”

HMG plans to launch E-GMP-derived vehicles next year with the release of the Ionic 5. Stay tuned to Engadget for more details on pricing and availability in the coming months.