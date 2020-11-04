I am a chess expert. Here’s how’The Queen’s Gambit’ is right.

Despite our efforts to make the chess scene realistic, there are still areas where the series gets shorter. The most obvious is how fast the player moves during the tournament. As one tournament director told Beth before starting the tournament in Cincinnati, each player can make 40 moves in two hours, which is still the standard time control for these games. But in every match, Beth and her opponent think about themselves in seconds and then perform each move. At such a tempo they will finish the game in minutes, not hours. It’s not frustrating to see players sit on the board for hours and barely move, so you can understand speed in filmmaking. But it is also not correct.

Not even what competitors are talking about in some games. In addition to providing a draw-essentially agreeing that the match ends with a tie-the players do not talk to each other during the match. It is not only considered bad sportsmanship, it is against the rules. However, in Beth’s match against Harry in episode 2, she was praised almost to the end, and in episode 4, in Mexico City, against a young Russian prodigy, Beth and her opponents participate in a verbal exchange. This conversation makes the game more understandable and enriches the drama, but once again is not true to life.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is a work of a novel and there are no characters in it, but there are references to players such as world champions José Raúl Capablanca, Alexander Alekhine, Mikhail Botvinnik and Boris Spassky.

There is also an interesting moment when Harry compares Beth to the American Paul Fur, who played a famous game at the Paris Opera in 1858 and is widely regarded as the best player of the 19th century. The comparison looks in the wrong direction. Despite his self-destructive tendencies, Beth did not resemble Morphy. She is closer to the female version of other champions. Bobby fisher.

It may not be a coincidence. Author Walter Tevis, 1983 novel The basis for this series was a passionate and knowledgeable amateur player. In the process of making the protagonist a game-playing woman that men have dominated for a long time-and no one knows why, it continues to this day-Tevis would have expressed hope that one day there will be real equality between men and women. board.