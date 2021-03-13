I am the happiest man in the world

Mardimo’s coach won a derby and was delighted to start studying at Maratimo with two training sessions.

In a flash interview, after the match, Maratimo’s new coach Julio Velasquez commented on the meeting:

Good introduction

“With three points, in more than one derby, it’s not possible to start well after a long time without winning. I’m so happy for the players who deserve it the most, and above all. I’m so happy for the guidance, and above all for the already deserving fans. It’s incredible how they cheered us on the road today, when we were on the bus. Workers and Maratimo’s sub – people, I’m so happy and so happy. “

Excessive struggle on the bench

“We just saw it, I already said, that team can stay, the quality is there. They talked to me, I did everything I could to come to the bank today because I had a contract, I was interested in football and getting started. Against this course National, in a derby … we two We only did training sessions, yesterday one was for the attack area and this morning we had to work without a ball.It’s not easy to get new ideas, it’s not easy to get so many cognitive loads of work, organization and players in two days, you see … when you enter a dynamic without winning Football is complicated, so I’m the happiest man in the world today because it’s a very, very important sport and it all starts well. “