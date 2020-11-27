Home entertainment I do not appreciate her Christmas tradition

Nov 27, 2020 0 Comments

Dear: Every year for the past 15 years, my husband’s sister has sent us a great cookie at home for Christmas. My husband belongs to a large family and he does this for every family.

I know this involves a lot of time and effort on her part, and she sends them via priority mail, which means extra cost.

The problem is, we do not eat cookies. Weight is a concern for both of us, and I avoid sugar or sugar products because I do not believe they are healthy.

Before we retired, we were taken to work to remove the cookies or they were thrown out.

