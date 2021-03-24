Home sport I hope to return to F FC Porto, which I would like to keep in touch for a lifetime

Mar 24, 2021
I hope to return to F FC Porto, which I would like to keep in touch for a lifetime

Andre Moraes

Titles

Diego Dalot became champion and soon went to Manchester believing he had made the right decision. However, he finds himself associated with dragons for life (with video).

Diego Talot was the first player in the formation to be “pulled” by Sergio Conceino for the main team. He started in Liverpool and has eight games left, in an interview with coach O’Connor, who said the entire back will protect the future on the right side. In a short time, he went to Manchester United for 22 million euros.

Have you moved from a very young age to the difficulties you experienced in Manchester?
-No … I already had the opportunity to talk about this, to reflect on the time I left FC Porto. This is the right moment for me, the moment I thought I was ready to take this step. I am so proud of what I did and what I did not do. Over the past three years, I have learned a lot, developed a lot and lived the best moments, so I will not exchange anything for what I have lived up to today. Undoubtedly, at that time it was the right time for me, that is what I decided, as I took, it is very important to me.

