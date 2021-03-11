“I lied”. The student who reported the beheaded teacher in France admits slander

This is the decision of the police, After the teenager admitted under investigation, almost two months after the first charge, he said he was not even in the “cartoon class.”



The 13-year-old told his parents and later the police that he was kicked out of the room after arguing with his grandmother for sending Muslim students out of the room before showing the pictures. He was accused of Islamophobia.

Indoors, The father made a video, very widespread on social networks, calling the author a “thug”. To avoid suspicion, the video revealed Samuel’s grandmother’s cell phone number and the address of the school in the Conflance-Saint-Honorine on the outskirts of Paris.

The teacher was also charged with “spreading pornography”.

This scandal took wing and suddenly ended in tragedy. Samuel’s grandmother was beheaded on October 16, 2020, in the middle of the street next to the school she taught at the age of 47 by a radical young Muslim.

“I lied”

Only This is all a lie.

“It simply came to our notice then. Samuel’s grandmother was beheaded and killed by a 13-year-old student’s ridiculous lie“, The newspaper responded angrily ParisianOn March 8, 2021, he revealed the investigation into the woman’s confession.

Looking at the accidental versions of the professor and other witnesses who contradicted the indictment, the anti-terrorism judge responsible for the case decided to go deeper after the murder of Samuel’s grandmother. Ask what motivated the 13-year-old.At his first hearing, on October 8 and the following November 23, after being informed of the testimonies of his peers, the student kept his initial version and accused everyone else of lying.

On November 25, 2020, before the judge, he was sent back and revealed on Monday Parisian.

“I lied about something,” the young woman said. “I’m not in the day of cartoons” For being suspended for absence, he confessed to a sentence he had concealed from his father.

The young woman’s lawyer, Mebeko Tabula, told the French Press Agency that the news was true and that her client had been charged with “defamation condemnation”.

Researchers believe that The teen lied about not having to admit to too many problems at school, After a history of absence and exclusion due to bad behavior, and for being unfavorably compared to a twin sister, a good student and persistent.

It is up to your lawyer He says he felt compelled by a slightly different version and other colleagues.

“She lied because she felt she was involved in a series of incidents, and because some of her colleagues asked her to be her spokesperson,” said her lawyer, Mbeko Tabula. “There was a real awkwardness and he was forced to add to make the message come true,” he added.

Corner

From the beginning, the charges against the grandmother were denied to the police, not only by him, but also by the teenager’s colleagues.

Four days before the catastrophic attack, during a police investigation, reporters saw its transcript. Francinefo, The teacher assured him that he was suffering from a slander and that he had already informed her that the young woman was not in class When cartoons are shown. “He created a story through the rumors of his colleagues A false statement in order to damage the image of the author I represent, As an institution of school and education “, said Samuel’s grandmother.

Other students who attended the class also denied the allegation.

They insisted on it again Grandmother not only did not expel any Muslim student from the class, but also cared about them. Before showing the cartoons, he warned that if young people were shocked to see the pictures, they could close their eyes.

Legion of Honor

On September 21, five days after the brutal attack, after the death of President Emmanuel Macron, he appointed his grandmother Samuel Patti as a member of the Order of Academic Palms and appointed her Legion of Honor, precisely from Sorbonne University, the national symbol of knowledge and freedom.

It is a matter of honor after his assassination, before France was moved and shaken again by radical Islam.

The professor was also honored in the National Assembly, with praise and a minute m.

During the police investigation into the murder, 15 people were arrested, including the father of the reporting student, 18-year-old Russian-Chechen is said to have exchanged messages with the killer.

Abdelhakim Seprioy, the father of the student who helped him in the harsh social media campaign and an Islamist activist, has been remanded in custody on charges of being “complicit in the murder.”

A mosque that shared a video of the complaint against Samuel’s grandmother was also closed for six months. The French government demanded more protests against the hate speech that was spreading on social media.