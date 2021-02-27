V.Ekter Iturisa, the center of FC Porto and one of Alfredo Quintana’s best friends, sent an emotional farewell message to his teammate on social media, passing away this Friday.

“I can not put into words what I am feeling at this time, or everything you have represented me. How do you say goodbye to a brother? A fellow fighter? All-hour friend? Share it, but you can count on it. Here we continue to value your memory” Social networking started writing on Instagram.

You will live forever with everyone who has the privilege of receiving you in their lives. I hope you will always take care of us and be our guardian angel. I have not forgotten the promise I made to you. Wherever you are, I will take care of your love. As long as you’re here, I won’t see anything, brother! See you, brother, “he added.

