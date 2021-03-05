Ibrahimovic rode a motorcycle with a fan and drove 60 km to the San Remo Festival.

From a fan on the Slaton Ibrahimovic Highway can come just in time to the Sanremo Festival, where he co-hosts the event. He traveled 60 kilometers on a motorcycle and arrived just in time.

The Milan striker has been one of the hosts of the festival throughout the week, but on Tuesday he had to return to Milan for the match against Udinese (1-1). He trained with his teammates yesterday morning and returned to San Remo in the afternoon. However, there was an accident on the Swedish highway, which completely blocked traffic. Later, he explained what had happened when Sanremo Sladen arrived.





Ibrahimovic sings at the San Remo Festival … he enjoys playing football

“After sitting in the car for three hours, I told the driver I had to get out of there. He stopped a motorcycle that was passing by and asked if he could take me to Sanremo,” the player said, then shared a video of the trip.

“Fortunately, he is a Milan fan. We rode 60km on a motorcycle and it was very cold. When we arrived he said: ‘This is my first time on the highway …'” Ibra added.

The Sanremo Festival is one of the most traditional music events and has been running without interruption since 1951. The event, which will be aired by ‘RAI’, ends next Saturday.