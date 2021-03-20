Home World Iceland volcano erupts

Iceland volcano erupts

Mar 20, 2021 0 Comments
Iceland volcano erupts

A volcano erupted this Friday night on the Reykjavik Peninsula in southern Iceland.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Agency, volcanic activity is the result of more than 40,000 small earthquakes in recent weeks.

The volcano is located in the Keltingadalur Valley, Near Fakhrtalzjal Mountain, 30 km from the capital. It erupted at 8:45 pm, but for now, there are no small seismic activity to record.

The eruption was first detected by a webcam and then confirmed by thermal satellite imagery, according to an update by IMO at 23:20.

The first images released by this creature show volcanic rivers erupting:

A helicopter with a scientific team has already traveled to the site to assess the magnitude of the explosion.

According to the IMO, “The eruption is considered small at this time and the eruption is about 500 meters long. The area of ​​the magma is about 1 km2. The volcanic sources are small.”

As a preventative measure, all air traffic at Keflavik International Airport was disrupted for a part of the night, but resumed despite delays.

The Civil Defense asked people to stay at home and was quiet and on call. All roads in the area were closed and drone driving was banned.

Now no population or infrastructure is at risk. The nearest town is Kirindavak, about ten kilometers away.

READ  Rhode Island may perhaps change its name around slavery connotations

However, the Icelandic sky was reddened by the gases emitted by the mountain. Civil defense advises to stay indoors and close windows to protect themselves from any toxic gases.

The eruption is located in the middle of the peninsula, which connects the capital, Reykjavik, with the nearest Keflavik International Airport to its intensity. This area is close to the well-known spa resort of Lahore Azul.

Scientists believe the eruption should do nothing but throw large amounts of ash and smoke into the atmosphere, unlike the eruption of Ijafzallajakul in 2010, which canceled about 900,000 flights and caused hundreds of Icelanders to flee their homes temporarily.

You May Also Like

Charlene Jules of Monaco, wearing a black helmet, attends King's funeral

Charlene Jules of Monaco, wearing a black helmet, attends King’s funeral

The Govt-19 negotiator was forced to hand over the children to the mother

The Govt-19 negotiator was forced to hand over the children to the mother

Arctic walrus sleeps on glacier and wakes up on Irish coast – News

The Chinese bowl bought for 22 euros was auctioned for 600 thousand euros

The Chinese bowl bought for 22 euros was auctioned for 600 thousand euros

Justice recognizes Bolzoni and the military government for celebrating the 1964 military coup

Justice recognizes Bolzoni and the military government for celebrating the 1964 military coup

The alumnus helps the teacher who is sleeping in the car

The alumnus helps the teacher who is sleeping in the car

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *