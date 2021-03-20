Iceland volcano erupts

A volcano erupted this Friday night on the Reykjavik Peninsula in southern Iceland.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Agency, volcanic activity is the result of more than 40,000 small earthquakes in recent weeks.

The volcano is located in the Keltingadalur Valley, Near Fakhrtalzjal Mountain, 30 km from the capital. It erupted at 8:45 pm, but for now, there are no small seismic activity to record.

Volcanic eruption began in Fogradelsfjal. The air color code is red but there is very little turbulence in seismic measurements. – Iceland Meteorological Office – IMO (edVedurstofan)

March 19, 2021

The eruption was first detected by a webcam and then confirmed by thermal satellite imagery, according to an update by IMO at 23:20.

The first images released by this creature show volcanic rivers erupting:

A helicopter with a scientific team has already traveled to the site to assess the magnitude of the explosion.

According to the IMO, “The eruption is considered small at this time and the eruption is about 500 meters long. The area of ​​the magma is about 1 km2. The volcanic sources are small.”

As a preventative measure, all air traffic at Keflavik International Airport was disrupted for a part of the night, but resumed despite delays.

The Civil Defense asked people to stay at home and was quiet and on call. All roads in the area were closed and drone driving was banned.

If in Iceland read carefully: https://t.co/f3TyrxZUc5 – Lava Center (ava Lava Center)

March 19, 2021

Now no population or infrastructure is at risk. The nearest town is Kirindavak, about ten kilometers away.

However, the Icelandic sky was reddened by the gases emitted by the mountain. Civil defense advises to stay indoors and close windows to protect themselves from any toxic gases.

Thanks bro – this picture was taken 37 minutes ago in my family’s hometown, meanwhile I came here before a curve trip in the capital region pic.twitter.com/F0swydunva – IC Coon (ce Icelandic Cooner)

March 19, 2021

The eruption is located in the middle of the peninsula, which connects the capital, Reykjavik, with the nearest Keflavik International Airport to its intensity. This area is close to the well-known spa resort of Lahore Azul.

Scientists believe the eruption should do nothing but throw large amounts of ash and smoke into the atmosphere, unlike the eruption of Ijafzallajakul in 2010, which canceled about 900,000 flights and caused hundreds of Icelanders to flee their homes temporarily.