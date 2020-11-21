ICVMI: An in-depth look at Apple’s M1 powered MacBook Air

The eight-core chip, based on the ARM design, requires developers to recreate software for the M1 SoC to make full use of its processing power. However the Apple M1 laptop includes the Rosetta 2 prototype so users can run older Intel x86 based applications. The default design of the MacBook Air M1 is identical to its predecessor: a sturdy unibody case weighing 2.8 pounds, with good depth keyboard and an impressive 13.3-inch Retina display. 720p webcam and the number of USB-C ports are the only features that Devindra does not have.

To turn it off, the new MacBook Air is a little cheaper than the one already launched. $ 50 discount from Amazon price 512GB gold model, Reducing this to 1 1,199. This is not a big discount, but it’s better than anything on a new laptop.

Devindra Hardavar / Engadget

There’s a lot going back and forth in the AMD / NVIDIA battle over who gets a place in your PC build, and AMD’s latest throw Radeon RX6800 line. Devindra Hardavar found two of the three new GPUs (RX6800 and 6900XT) to be high-end, solid rivals that offer better gaming performance and efficient cooling. All three cards have the same RDNA configuration found on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Both cards have more RAM than the competition: 16GB GDTR6 memory against the 10GB found on Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and 8GB on the Nvidia 3070. Devindra found the 6800XT to be incredibly fast performance on the Nvidia card. Similarly, his test found that the RX 6800 outperformed the RTX 3070 and could easily handle 4K gaming – but again, the radiation-tracking performance undermined him. Priced at $ 579 for the RX 6800 and 9,649 for the 6800 XT, both GPUs are clearly priced to compete with Nivida’s offerings.