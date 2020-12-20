If Samsung’s Galaxy S21 gets this feature, there’s no reason for the Note 21

The Samsung Galaxy Note series may be discontinued in 2021 as well. The last few years have seen it become very closely associated with the Galaxy S family, and this marks a new milestone. Samsung Galaxy S21 The stylus of the company is compatible with the technology – S Pen – I wonder why the company wants to build it Note 21 All.

DMRO, Samsung’s mobile communications business leader The company has “We focus on the popular features of the Galaxy Note experience and are pleased to add some of its most coveted features to other devices in our lineup.”

This is not explicitly confirmed that the Galaxy S21 series will become compatible with the S Pen stylus, but it does highly recommend it. S Ben is the main distinguishing factor of the note, and this applies to the various rumors we have heard.

In a way, it makes sense to consider that Samsung has already been rumored to be killing the Galaxy Note series. The S Pen Stylus is a feature that defines the family of handsets, and leaks suggest that it could be added as an add-on for devices such as Folds in the future. Galaxy Z Fold3, As well as the primary Galaxy S line.

Why proceed?

This week, the company official separately from that comment suggested that the Galaxy Note 21 is still going on – contrary to some previous rumors, though anonymous from Samsung.

In an interview Yonhop News A source working for Samsung (a South Korean news agency) said, “We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year.”

What will be the defining feature of the Galaxy Note 21? Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Z Fold3 Can support the S Pen, is it unique in having a slot for the Note 21 pen? There may not be enough reason to encourage people to buy it.

The Galaxy Note series was a big sibling to the Galaxy S series. This is a very interesting technology later in the year, the S Pen stylus and – until recently – a big screen for those who like the biggest phone.

The original Galaxy Note was a step-by-step device found mainly on large phones. It was a tool in introducing the phrase ‘paplate’ and was ridiculed by some for its sheer size when it was announced in 2011.

But by 2020, the Galaxy S series will have a device suitable for those who want a bigger display.

I do not love Galaxy S20 Ultra Like one Galaxy S20 Or Galaxy S20 Plus, Most likely it was because the price of the S20 Ultra was sky high. But if you want to spend it, it will have a 6.9-inch screen (same size) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) And an excellent view overall.

Not much of it, but the screen of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a bit brighter, and it also has a slightly higher resolution. So it left the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra only with the S Pen to distinguish itself.

If Samsung continues with its plans – I can not get a day job without breaking the rumor of a new Galaxy S21 Ultra – Galaxy S21 model with both a large screen and S Pen support, you can choose it than the Note 21.

As we continue to see from Samsung, the lines between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series are still blurring, and we may soon be at a point where it is not clear why that second series exists.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 may have a completely game-changing moment, with none of us seeing it coming with the addition of new top-end features. I hope so, but now the Galaxy S21 Ultra Note 21 Pi seems to have eaten a big bite.