iFixit’s full iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro disassembly shows a modular design with replaceable parts.

After streaming an exploded view Live on YouTube on Friday, Everyone on iFixit Shared now More details on the inside of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The exploded view shows some of the major changes this year, including the fact that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro share a lot of the same parts this year.

Interestingly, the decomposition shows that the display works interchangeably between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, despite the iPhone 12 Pro’s higher maximum brightness.

Early tests have shown that both displays work interchangeably when swapping between the standard 12 and 12 Pro. Although, as noted by careful observers, the maximum brightness specifications are slightly different. There are more stories here. Let’s see if we can figure out more details later.

Another interesting thing is that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are so similar that where the iPhone 12 Pro contains a LiDAR sensor and a telephoto lens, the iPhone 12 has a “plastic spacer” to keep the overall form factor the same.

Elsewhere, both devices have modular SIM card readers that are “excellent for repair”. The real SIM card tray has its sides changed. iFixit It’s an Apple property that needs to free up space on the logic board to accommodate Qualcomm’s 5G modem.

One major change to repairability this year is the shape of a new rubber gasket used to hold the speaker grille in place.

This makes removing and replacing speakers much easier than in the past when you had to rework messy glue. This is a thoughtful design and is advantageous in terms of repair, as the speaker must be removed for battery replacement.

Apple also gave up its clever L-shaped battery design this year to favor the more common rectangular battery. change iFixit Contributes to cost reduction efforts.

The Taptic Engine is the same between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but it’s slightly smaller and thicker than the iPhone 11 last year. Finally, with all the insides out, you can clearly see the 18 magnets Apple uses on the iPhone 12 to house the MagSafe accessory.

generally iFixit The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have a repairability score of 6 out of 10, which is the same as the iPhone 11 series, citing two main advantages.

Display and battery replacement remains a priority for the new iPhone design.

Most other important components are modular and easy to access or replace.

You can find Full disassembly on iFixit.

