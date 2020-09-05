Ignoring election officials’ warnings, Trump re-proposes that supporters should vote twice

On Friday night in North Carolina “Tellery”, which was later posted on Facebook, Trump elaborated on how he wanted voters to vote during the first few minutes of the call. If they voted by mail, they said they had to go to their polling place anyway and “make sure that your vote by mail was voted and counted.” Trump pointed out that if it were counted, he would not be able to vote. .

Voting twice in the same election is a federal crime and a felony in almost every state, including North Carolina.

Trump also mentioned the possibility that a voter’s mail-in ballot would be voted in person after voting.

“If it’s not counted, go to vote (all citizens’ rights) go and vote. Push the lever and vote. If it’s not counted, if it doesn’t show, go. After you vote, the mail-in ballot shouldn’t arrive after you vote, but maybe it’s possible. In this case, the ballot will not be used or counted because it has already been voted and voted. You can be guaranteed your vote count. “So send it. And let’s see and vote and see what happens. You are now convinced that your very valuable and important votes have been counted.”

