Illegal raves and crowded parks. Thousands of people challenge UK lockdown rules – Observer

You videos show hundreds of people, together and without any distance, many of them embracing, on the steps of Castlefield Bowl, the open-air amphitheater in central Manchester which this Wednesday evening was the scene of a rave illegal, with the performance of DJ. In addition to the music coming out of the columns, you can hear the voices of the people gathered together, at one point singing in unison “Show me Love,” a 90s dance song by American Robin S. who is considered a kind of hymn in English nightclubs. A few minutes later they would be interrupted by the police, who, alerted by residents of the neighborhood, ended the party – in this place, as the local press reported, there were only empty bottles left and many of garbage.

There is currently a DJ set at Castlefield Bowl. I would have liked to joke. pic.twitter.com/3SArHVy9YZ – harpsjoey (@harps_joey) March 31, 2021

There were several hundred people who gathered at Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday, in an illegal party that local authorities have classified as “Selfish and dangerous”, in view of the pandemic situation which the country and the world continue to face, but which is far from representing an isolated case.

The country being hit this week by a mini heat wave, with thermometers recording temperatures above 20 ° C, there have been thousands of Brits who have taken to the streets to defy the rules imposed by confinement – In this phase, gatherings of more than six people are still prohibited, unless they belong to only two households.

Let’s enjoy the sun but let’s do it safely. We’ve come this far, don’t breathe now. – Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 30, 2021

On Tuesday, Matt Hancock, the Secretary of Health in Boris Johnson’s government, had already used Twitter to ask the British not to leave everything to be lost, and to “enjoy the sun, but in complete safety”. That same day, thousands of people gathered on the lawn of Hyde Park in Leeds, indifferent to the legislation in force and the notices posted on the trees: “It is forbidden to make fires, barbecues or garbage”.

Hyde Park: Leeds now. Thousands of people celebrating. I’ll give it 8-10 weeks before we get back flawlessly back to Full Lockdown. pic.twitter.com/aJEAjT97qt – Dr James Kent (@ DrJamesKent3) March 30, 2021

Through the images shared in the meantime on social networks, and replied in the press, you can see that the party atmosphere, washed down with booze and young people dancing, playing ball or just talking, ended up also giving rise to physical confrontation situations, which the authorities, also called to intervene, will have put an end to.

In Nottingham, where hundreds of people have also taken to the streets to sunbathe in the parks – as has been the case across the country, including London -, the police confiscated and threw away all alcohol bottles found. “The police believe that if they can control alcohol consumption and force people to throw it away, the behavior will be better,” said Paddy Tipping, the local police commissioner.

Nottingham Park is full of revelers. Council must close due to waste and … https://t.co/M1MvMWYBbo Going through @Youtube Here is the update .. click on the link .. the board is closing 2 parks .. now more !! Bloody Selfish Clowns !! – Sam Taylor (@ SamTayl08920309) April 1, 2021

Aside from the obvious concerns about the pandemic and the transmission of the new coronavirus, many Britons have been outraged on social media with the trail of destruction and garbage these gatherings have left behind. In some cities, groups of volunteers were organized to clean the lawns.